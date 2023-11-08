Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 08, 2023
Know all about Ishaan Khatter's Pippa
Ishaan Khatter is a new-age Bollywood actor who is proving himself from the first film
Ishaan Khatter
Image: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram
Meanwhile, he has been in headlines for his delayed film, Pippa. The movie has finally got a release announcement
Delayed
Images: Imdb
The makers have recently dropped the trailer and it has met a decent response from the audience
Trailer
Images: Imdb
Video: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram
It is a war-military drama revolving around a true incident of 1971 Indo-Pak war
The Movie
Image: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram
The movie is a biographical drama based on the bravery of Captain Balram Singh Mehta and his siblings in the Battle Of Garibpur 1971
Biographical drama
Image: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram
Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in the lead roles
Star Cast
Image: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram
The movie is directed by Raja Krishna Menon who has earlier helmed Bas Yun Hi, Barah Aana, Airlift, and Chef
Direction
Image: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram
Production
Video: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram
Pippa is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. This is Ronnie's one of the three army based films in a span of two months. Other two films are Tejas and Sam Bahadur
Pippa is officially announced to stream directly on Amazon Prime on November 10. It was earlier expected to make a theatrical release
Release Date
