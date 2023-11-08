Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 08, 2023

Know all about Ishaan Khatter's Pippa

Ishaan Khatter is a new-age Bollywood actor who is proving himself from the first film

 Ishaan Khatter

Image: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram 

Meanwhile, he has been in headlines for his delayed film, Pippa. The movie has finally got a release announcement 

 Delayed 

Images: Imdb

The makers have recently dropped the trailer and it has met a decent response from the audience 

Trailer 

Images: Imdb

Video: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram 

It is a war-military drama revolving around a true incident of 1971 Indo-Pak war 

The Movie

Image: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram 

The movie is a biographical drama based on the bravery of Captain Balram Singh Mehta and his siblings in the Battle Of Garibpur 1971

Biographical drama

Image: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram 

Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in the lead roles

Star Cast

Image: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram 

The movie is directed by Raja Krishna Menon who has earlier helmed Bas Yun Hi, Barah Aana, Airlift, and Chef

Direction 

Image: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram 

 Production

Video: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram 

Pippa is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. This is Ronnie's one of the three army based films in a span of two months. Other two films are Tejas and Sam Bahadur 

Pippa is officially announced to stream directly on Amazon Prime on November 10. It was earlier expected to make a theatrical release 

Release Date

