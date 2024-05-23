Heading 3
may 23, 2024
Know All About Ishq Vishk Rebound
It is an upcoming Bollywood movie that is making waves these days due to its exciting young casting and music
Ishq Vishk Rebound
Image: IMDB
Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 romantic movie Ishq Vishk which marked the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor in the industry. It also had Amrita Rao in the female lead role
The Sequel
Image: IMDB
Ishq Vishk Rebound boasts an ensemble star cast of four young talents. Check it out
New Starcast
Image: IMDB
Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan are paired together in this new-age romantic movie
Rohit Saraf & Pashmina Roshan
Image: IMDB
Jibraan Khan is paired opposite Naila Grewal in the sequel movie
Jibraan Khan & Naila Grewal
Image: IMDB
Ramesh Taurani has bankrolled the movie under Tips Films
Producer
Image: Ramesh Taurani's Instagram
Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari directed the movie
The Director
Image: Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari's Instagram
The teaser of the movie is out now and the audience is loving it
Teaser
Video: Rohit Saraf's Instagram
A recreated version of Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar from the original film is out now. Shahid Kapoor has given the shoutout to the star cast of the sequel
Video: Rohit Saraf's Instagram
Music
The movie is set to hit the screens on June 21st, 2024
Image: IMDB
Release Date
