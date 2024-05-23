Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment 

may 23, 2024

Know All About Ishq Vishk Rebound 

It is an upcoming Bollywood movie that is making waves these days due to its exciting young casting and music 

 Ishq Vishk Rebound

Image: IMDB 

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 romantic movie Ishq Vishk which marked the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor in the industry. It also had Amrita Rao in the female lead role 

 The Sequel 

Image: IMDB 

Ishq Vishk Rebound boasts an ensemble star cast of four young talents. Check it out 

New Starcast 

Image: IMDB 

Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan are paired together in this new-age romantic movie 

Rohit Saraf & Pashmina Roshan 

Image: IMDB 

Jibraan Khan is paired opposite Naila Grewal in the sequel movie 

 Jibraan Khan & Naila Grewal 

Image: IMDB 

Ramesh Taurani has bankrolled the movie under Tips Films

Producer 

Image: Ramesh Taurani's Instagram 

Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari directed the movie 

The Director

Image: Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari's Instagram 

The teaser of the movie is out now and the audience is loving it 

Teaser 

Video: Rohit Saraf's Instagram 

A recreated version of Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar from the original film is out now. Shahid Kapoor has given the shoutout to the star cast of the sequel 

Video: Rohit Saraf's Instagram 

Music

The movie is set to hit the screens on June 21st, 2024 

Image: IMDB 

 Release Date 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here