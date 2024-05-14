Heading 3

may 14, 2024

Know all about Pratibha Ranta 

Pratibha Ranta is the latest internet sensation who is making waves with her back-to-back two releases 

 Who is Pratibha Ranta? 

Image Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram

The young actor played the role of Jaya Kumari (Pushpa Rani) in the recently released movie, Laapataa Ladies and aced it with brilliance 

Jaya in Pushpa Rani 

Image Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram

Pratibha also played the role of Shama (the on-screen daughter of Sanjeeda Shaikh) in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi 

Shama in Heeramandi 

Video Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram

Pratibha aced both the pole-apart characters with elegance. She is earning a lot of appreciation for her performances

 Contrasting Characters 

Video Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram

Born on December 17, 2000, in a Pahari-Rajput family; Pratibha Ranta comes from Himachal Pradesh 

Photography Credit: Pooja Kumar 

 Himachal Girl 

As per IMDB, Pratibha began her career as a theater artist and professional dancer in her hometown and later moved to Mumbai 

 Theater Artist 

Video Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram 

The young girl made her acting debut with a television show, Qurbaan Hua in 2020 opposite Karan Jotwani 

 Acting Debut 

Photography Credit: Pooja Kumar 

In 2022, Pratibha Ranta made her digital debut with Aadha Ishq which premiered on Voot Select 

 Web Debut 

Image Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram

Her Sister 

Video Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram 

Pratibha has a sister, Abha Ranta who is also an actor and acted in Heeramandi 

Her sister, Abha Ranta played the role of young Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali show, Heeramandi 

 Young Mallikajaan 

Photography Credit: @face.in.frame

