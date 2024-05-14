Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
may 14, 2024
Know all about Pratibha Ranta
Pratibha Ranta is the latest internet sensation who is making waves with her back-to-back two releases
Who is Pratibha Ranta?
Image Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram
The young actor played the role of Jaya Kumari (Pushpa Rani) in the recently released movie, Laapataa Ladies and aced it with brilliance
Jaya in Pushpa Rani
Image Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram
Pratibha also played the role of Shama (the on-screen daughter of Sanjeeda Shaikh) in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi
Shama in Heeramandi
Video Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram
Pratibha aced both the pole-apart characters with elegance. She is earning a lot of appreciation for her performances
Contrasting Characters
Video Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram
Born on December 17, 2000, in a Pahari-Rajput family; Pratibha Ranta comes from Himachal Pradesh
Photography Credit: Pooja Kumar
Himachal Girl
As per IMDB, Pratibha began her career as a theater artist and professional dancer in her hometown and later moved to Mumbai
Theater Artist
Video Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram
The young girl made her acting debut with a television show, Qurbaan Hua in 2020 opposite Karan Jotwani
Acting Debut
Photography Credit: Pooja Kumar
In 2022, Pratibha Ranta made her digital debut with Aadha Ishq which premiered on Voot Select
Web Debut
Image Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram
Her Sister
Video Credits: Pratibha Ranta's Instagram
Pratibha has a sister, Abha Ranta who is also an actor and acted in Heeramandi
Her sister, Abha Ranta played the role of young Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali show, Heeramandi
Young Mallikajaan
Photography Credit: @face.in.frame
