Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 27, 2024

Know All about Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham 


It is an upcoming Malayalam language movie starring Prithviraj in the titular role. Aadujeevitham is titled The Goat Life in English

Aadujeevitham

Image: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram

The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaaran in the lead role while Amala Paul plays the female lead

Image: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram

Star Cast

The movie is directed by Blessy who is also serving as the screenplay writer and one of its producers

Image: Blessy’s Instagram

Director

Aadujeevitham is a survival drama based on the novel of the same name penned by Benyamin

Survival-Drama

Video: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram

The movie portrays the survival story of an Indian man in the deserts of Saudi Arabia based on a true story

True Story

Image: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram

Blessy wanted to make the movie in 2008 when he first read the novel and signed Prithviraj the following year, however, due to many production and financial issues, the movie's release was delayed

16 Year's Long Journey

Image: Blessy’s Instagram

Aadujeevitham is releasing in five Indian languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi

Pan-India Release

Image: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran underwent severe physical transformations several times during the shoot of Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj's Dedication

Image: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram

Technical Department

Image: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram

AR Rahman has composed the music, A. Sreekar Prasad served as the editor, and Sunil KS did the cinematography

Video: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram

The movie is all set to release in cinemas on March 28th, 2024

Release Date

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here