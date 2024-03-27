Heading 3
Know All about Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham
It is an upcoming Malayalam language movie starring Prithviraj in the titular role. Aadujeevitham is titled The Goat Life in English
Aadujeevitham
Image: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram
The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaaran in the lead role while Amala Paul plays the female lead
Image: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram
Star Cast
The movie is directed by Blessy who is also serving as the screenplay writer and one of its producers
Image: Blessy’s Instagram
Director
Aadujeevitham is a survival drama based on the novel of the same name penned by Benyamin
Survival-Drama
Video: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram
The movie portrays the survival story of an Indian man in the deserts of Saudi Arabia based on a true story
True Story
Image: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram
Blessy wanted to make the movie in 2008 when he first read the novel and signed Prithviraj the following year, however, due to many production and financial issues, the movie's release was delayed
16 Year's Long Journey
Image: Blessy’s Instagram
Aadujeevitham is releasing in five Indian languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi
Pan-India Release
Image: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran underwent severe physical transformations several times during the shoot of Aadujeevitham
Prithviraj's Dedication
Image: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram
Technical Department
Image: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram
AR Rahman has composed the music, A. Sreekar Prasad served as the editor, and Sunil KS did the cinematography
Video: Aadujeevitham’s Instagram
The movie is all set to release in cinemas on March 28th, 2024
Release Date
