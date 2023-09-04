Heading 3

Know all about YRF's Spy Universe

In January 2023, Yashraj Films officially coined the term, YRF Spy Universe where all the iconic characters from their spy films would cross paths 

YRF Spy Universe 

The pioneer of the spy universe is the 2012 released film, Ek Tha Tiger. It is the oldest released film in the spy universe 

The Pioneer

Further, Ek Tha Tiger turned into a franchise with 2017 released Tiger Zinda Hai. It's third installment, Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit the theaters on Diwali 2023

Tiger Series

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the spy action drama War released in 2019. Post its release, the makers decided to bring all their spy characters under one umbrella

War

Pathaan

In 2023, Pathaan has not only marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen but also introduces the term YRF Spy Universe. The film showcased the first ever crossover of two spies - Pathaan & Tiger

Set to release on Diwali 2023, Tiger 3 will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist 

 Tiger 3

Furthermore, YRF is making the second installment of War. The film will reportedly feature Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It is likely to release on  Republic Day 2025

War 2

Moreover, the makers are planning to bring two gigantic megastars of Indian cinema, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together in a film on the lines of the Civil War. 

Tiger VS Pathaan

YRF is committed to introducing their first female lead spy action drama. The yet untitled film is reportedly starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles

Female Spy Film

As of now, all the movies released under Spy Universe have become Blockbuster at the box office. YRF is dominating all the other movie verses of Bollywood with 100% success ratio. The future slate too looks insane

Success Ratio

