Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

03 OCTOBER, 2023

KNOW ALL THE DETAILS OF BADASS RAVIKUMAR

Himesh Reshammiya is among the most successful composers of Hindi cinema and has also stepped into acting with films like Aap Ka Suroor, Karzzz, Damadam and The Xpose to name some

Himesh Reshammiya

Image: Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram

In 2022, Himesh Reshammiya announced his new film, Badass Ravikumar with an action-packed promo and promised it to be one of the biggest entertainers of Hindi Cinema

Badass Ravikumar

Image: IMDb

Badass Ravikumar is a spin-off to his character of Ravikumar from The Xpose, starring Himesh with Honey Singh among others

Image: IMDb

Spin-Off

Himesh is reportedly bringing dance choreographer-turned-actor Prabhudeva to play the negative lead in Badass Ravikumar

Image: Prabhudeva's Instagram

The Villain

Other than Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva, the team is likely to onboard many other names from music and film fraternity in the film

Supporting Starcast

Image: Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram

Mass Action-Drama

Video: Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram

The movie is touted to be an out-and-out massy action masala entertainer with vintage Himesh Reshammiya's melodies

All Rounder Himesh

Image: Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram

The movie is bankrolled by Himesh Reshammiya's production venture. He has also penned the storyline and composed the music for it. Although, it is yet uncertain but the Himesh is also likely to direct the film

Shooting

Image: Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram

The script is locked and the team is currently prepping for the action scenes with the intent of taking it on floors by March 2024

Apart from announcing the film, the singer-actor had already dropped a musical banger titled, Butterfly from the movie. Composed by Himesh, the full music album is likely to unveiled with the due course of time

Music

Video: Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram

The movie is officially scheduled to release on Dussehra 2024 i.e. 11 October 2024

Release Date

Image: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies' Instagram

