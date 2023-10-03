KNOW ALL THE DETAILS OF BADASS RAVIKUMAR

Himesh Reshammiya is among the most successful composers of Hindi cinema and has also stepped into acting with films like Aap Ka Suroor, Karzzz, Damadam and The Xpose to name some
In 2022, Himesh Reshammiya announced his new film, Badass Ravikumar with an action-packed promo and promised it to be one of the biggest entertainers of Hindi Cinema
Badass Ravikumar is a spin-off to his character of Ravikumar from The Xpose, starring Himesh with Honey Singh among others
Himesh is reportedly bringing dance choreographer-turned-actor Prabhudeva to play the negative lead in Badass Ravikumar
Other than Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva, the team is likely to onboard many other names from music and film fraternity in the film
The movie is touted to be an out-and-out massy action masala entertainer with vintage Himesh Reshammiya's melodies
The movie is bankrolled by Himesh Reshammiya's production venture. He has also penned the storyline and composed the music for it. Although, it is yet uncertain but the Himesh is also likely to direct the film
The script is locked and the team is currently prepping for the action scenes with the intent of taking it on floors by March 2024
Apart from announcing the film, the singer-actor had already dropped a musical banger titled, Butterfly from the movie. Composed by Himesh, the full music album is likely to unveiled with the due course of time
The movie is officially scheduled to release on Dussehra 2024 i.e. 11 October 2024