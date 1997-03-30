Heading 3

Know ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo whose real name is Lee Dong Min is a member of the K-pop group ASTRO. He was born on March 30, 1997. He is also active as a solo artist and an actor

About Cha Eun Woo

ASTRO debuted as a six-member group in 2016. Currently, MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, and Yoon San Ha are part of the group. Member Rocky left the group in February 2023 and Moonbin passed away in April 2023

 About ASTRO

Cha Eun Woo is responsible for the vocals in the group. He is known for his stunning visuals in the group which has helped him garner a strong fan following

Cha Eun Woo's position in ASTRO

He made his debut as an actor in 2014 with a minor role in the film My Brilliant Life. In 2015, he participated in the web drama To Be Continued along with other ASTRO members. He then made his debut with ASTRO in 2016 

Cha Eun Woo's debut

Cha Eun Woo has been active as a singer in the industry. Along with his activities in ASTRO, taking part in albums he also actively participated in giving OSTs for various K-dramas like Love So Fine OST for True Beauty

Cha Eun Woo as a singer

Cha Eun Woo as an actor

Cha Eun Woo has been known for playing some prominent roles in K-dramas like True Beauty, Island, Gangnam Beauty, and more. Along with K-dramas, he has actively played roles in web series and films

At the K-pop scene, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has been actively hosting various music shows from time to time. He has acted as an emcee for Show! Music Core, SBS Gayo Daejeon, and various award shows

Cha Eun Woo as show host

In 2019, he was named as the male "Hot Instagrammer". In 2021, he was placed on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list.

Cha Eun Woo's influence 

Cha Eun Woo has won many accolades for his contribution to the music as well as the acting industry. He has been given the title of Best New Actor, Best Male Idol-Actor, and Most Searched Rookie Actor to name a few

Awards won by Cha  Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo will be seen in an upcoming fantasy romance drama called A Good Day to Be a Dog. It is a webtoon-based drama. He will be starring alongside Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo

Cha Eun Woo's upcoming projects

