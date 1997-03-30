Know ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
Cha Eun Woo whose real name is Lee Dong Min is a member of the K-pop group ASTRO. He was born on March 30, 1997. He is also active as a solo artist and an actor
About Cha Eun Woo
ASTRO debuted as a six-member group in 2016. Currently, MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, and Yoon San Ha are part of the group. Member Rocky left the group in February 2023 and Moonbin passed away in April 2023
About ASTRO
Cha Eun Woo is responsible for the vocals in the group. He is known for his stunning visuals in the group which has helped him garner a strong fan following
Cha Eun Woo's position in ASTRO
He made his debut as an actor in 2014 with a minor role in the film My Brilliant Life. In 2015, he participated in the web drama To Be Continued along with other ASTRO members. He then made his debut with ASTRO in 2016
Cha Eun Woo's debut
Cha Eun Woo has been active as a singer in the industry. Along with his activities in ASTRO, taking part in albums he also actively participated in giving OSTs for various K-dramas like Love So Fine OST for True Beauty
Cha Eun Woo as a singer
Cha Eun Woo as an actor
Cha Eun Woo has been known for playing some prominent roles in K-dramas like True Beauty, Island, Gangnam Beauty, and more. Along with K-dramas, he has actively played roles in web series and films
At the K-pop scene, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has been actively hosting various music shows from time to time. He has acted as an emcee for Show! Music Core, SBS Gayo Daejeon, and various award shows
Cha Eun Woo as show host
In 2019, he was named as the male "Hot Instagrammer". In 2021, he was placed on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list.
Cha Eun Woo's influence
Cha Eun Woo has won many accolades for his contribution to the music as well as the acting industry. He has been given the title of Best New Actor, Best Male Idol-Actor, and Most Searched Rookie Actor to name a few
Awards won by Cha Eun Woo
Cha Eun Woo will be seen in an upcoming fantasy romance drama called A Good Day to Be a Dog. It is a webtoon-based drama. He will be starring alongside Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo
Cha Eun Woo's upcoming projects