Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBER 07, 2023

Entertainment

Know BLACKPINK's contract renewal timeline

The group marked their 7th year anniversary on August 8, however, it was also the month that marked their contract expiration with their management company

Image Credits- BLACKPINK’s Instagram

BLACKPINK’s contract expires

According to the reports, it was said that Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa will not renew their contract, however Rosé will stay in the company

Image Credits- BLACKPINK’s Instagram

3 members reportedly leaving

YG Entertainment responded briefly to the speculations, "Currently, the contract renewal of BLACKPINK has not been confirmed yet, it is still being discussed"

Image Credits- BLACKPINK’s Instagram

YG Ent. responds to rumors

Lisa, had reportedly turned down a substantial renewal contract worth 50 billion KRW from her agency, YG Entertainment

Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram

Lisa reportedly turned down offers from YG Ent.

The latest reports suggested that Lisa may be leaning towards signing with an American agency

Lisa reported to join with American agency

Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram

It was later reported that Jisoo and Jennie are each going to start their own agencies and not renew their contracts with YG Entertainment 

Image Credits- Jennie, Jisoo’s Instagram

Jennie and Jisoo reported to open own agencies

Speculation surrounding Lisa, Rosé joining Columbia RecordsCEO of Columbia Records follows Lisa on Instagram,  Rosé too was spotted dining with the CEO of Columbia Records sparking speculations

Image Credits- LIsa, Rosé’s Instagram

YG Entertainment stocks decline and security firms ask for for update on group's contract renewal status amid market instability

Image Credits- BLACKPINK’s Instagram

Pressure on YG Ent.

In reaction to rumors, a YG Entertainment source cleared the air saying, “There’s no confirmation yet, discussions are ongoing"

Image Credits- BLACKPINK’s Instagram

YG Entertainment responds

YG Entertainment announced a successful agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK

Image Credits- Lisa’s Instagram

BLACKPINK’s group contract renewed

BLACKPINK members agreed to stay with the agency for group activities, but it's still unclear if they'll renew individual contracts

Image Credits- BLACKPINK’s Instagram

BLACKPINK's Individual Contracts remain uncertain

