Know BLACKPINK's contract renewal timeline
The group marked their 7th year anniversary on August 8, however, it was also the month that marked their contract expiration with their management company
BLACKPINK’s contract expires
According to the reports, it was said that Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa will not renew their contract, however Rosé will stay in the company
3 members reportedly leaving
YG Entertainment responded briefly to the speculations, "Currently, the contract renewal of BLACKPINK has not been confirmed yet, it is still being discussed"
YG Ent. responds to rumors
Lisa, had reportedly turned down a substantial renewal contract worth 50 billion KRW from her agency, YG Entertainment
Lisa reportedly turned down offers from YG Ent.
The latest reports suggested that Lisa may be leaning towards signing with an American agency
Lisa reported to join with American agency
It was later reported that Jisoo and Jennie are each going to start their own agencies and not renew their contracts with YG Entertainment
Jennie and Jisoo reported to open own agencies
Speculation surrounding Lisa, Rosé joining Columbia RecordsCEO of Columbia Records follows Lisa on Instagram, Rosé too was spotted dining with the CEO of Columbia Records sparking speculations
YG Entertainment stocks decline and security firms ask for for update on group's contract renewal status amid market instability
Pressure on YG Ent.
In reaction to rumors, a YG Entertainment source cleared the air saying, “There’s no confirmation yet, discussions are ongoing"
YG Entertainment responds
YG Entertainment announced a successful agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK’s group contract renewed
BLACKPINK members agreed to stay with the agency for group activities, but it's still unclear if they'll renew individual contracts
BLACKPINK's Individual Contracts remain uncertain