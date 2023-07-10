Heading 3

Know Boys Planet group ZEROBASEONE

The South Korean boy band formed through Mnet's reality competition Boys Planet in 2023

Boys Planet

Image- Boys Planet’s Instagram

The group has a total of nine members namely  Kim Ji-woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook and Han Yu Jin.

ZEROBASEONE members

Image-  ZEROBASEONE’s Instagram

The group has a shorter contract. ZEROBASEONE will promote together as a group for two years and six months

ZEROBASEONE’s contract

Image-  ZEROBASEONE’s Instagram (X)

The group debuted on July 10, 2023, with the extended play Youth in the Shade. The EP has a total of 6 tracks

The group’s debut

Image- ZEROBASEONE’s Insatgram

Youth In The Shade sold a record-breaking total of 1.2 million copies on its first day of sales alone, making it the first debut album ever to sell over 1 million copies in one day—or even in one week

Hanteo Record

Image- ZEROBASEONE’s Instagram

The group held their first ever fan con which was held at Gocheok Skydome on August 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM KST

Fan-con

Image- ZEROBASEONE’s Instagram

ZEROBASEONE took the win with a total of 9,350 points, on the episode of The Show, marking their first-ever music show win since their debut last week

Image- ZEROBASEONE’s Instagram

First Win

On the July 19 episode of Show Champion, the candidate who won the first place was ZEROBASEONE

Image- ZEROBASEONE’s Instagram

Second Win

The group performed at the KCON in Los Angeles, which is an annual convention held in locations across the world

KCON LA

Image- ZEROBASEONE’s Instagram

On August 20, a spoiler film for the group’s second mini album EP comeback was first revealed following their performance at KCON LA

Comeback

Image-  ZEROBASEONE’s Twitter (X)

