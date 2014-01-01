BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 1 & 2 

While December has been an overwhelming month for ARMYs, bidding a temporary farewell to all BTS members upon their military enlistment, BTS has ensured keeping their fans engaged
SOURCE: BTS’ Twitter
BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is an eight-part docuseries that BTS have presented ARMYs with as their farewell present. True to its name, it takes the viewers on a journey of the septet’s lives beyond the stardom
SOURCE: BTS’ YouTube
The initial two episodes titled the The Beginning and Adolesence shed a light on the early struggles of forming a K-pop boy group without any big label back-up to becoming the first K-pop act to venture into the US music market
SOURCE: Disney+ Korea
Amazed by each BTS members’ distinct features, HYBE’s Bang Si Hyuk, carefully crafted BTS, keeping in mind that each one of them fills one anothers gaps
SOURCE: BTS Twitter
With managing multiple lessons, to going on diets at a young age, away from home, idol training can get so gruelling that BTS members even had second thoughts about giving it up. But, luckily they didn’t!
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS is ARMYs and ARMYs are BTS. Even when the septet was really struggling to enter the music market, they made sure they kept going even for the few early fans
SOURCE: Disney+ Korea
BTS is more than just a boy group, it’s a family of brothers. From fighting over sharing snacks and clothes, to growing together for over 10 years, BTS members have truly become a family
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
Success didn’t come easy to BTS. During their Danger era in 2014, they were on the “verge of dying” grappling with financial struggles and burnout. But for each other and their fans, they kept going
SOURCE: Disney+ Korea
Even when venturing into the US' music market, BTS were doubted. Despite all the doubts and foggy thoughts in their head, they kept fighting against all odds to reach the pinnacle of the world
SOURCE: Disney+ Korea
In the upcoming episodes, fans can look forward to witnessing what went behind the cameras as BTS struggled through COVID. From some of the most heart-wrenching moments to their rise to the top and yet staying grounded