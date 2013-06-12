Heading 3

Know Cast Of BTS Universe K-drama Youth 

 Sugandha Srivastava 

MAY 19, 2023

Entertainment

BTS was formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. The group's members include RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook 

Formation 

Source: BTS Instagram 

BTS debuted on June 12, 2013, with their first single "No More Dream." Their debut album "2 Cool 4 Skool" was released simultaneously

Debut 

Source: BTS Instagram 

BTS Universe K-drama 'Youth,' will explore the seven members meeting each other for the first time in a fictional world. Let's take a look at the cast members 

BTS Universe 

Source: BTS Instagram 

Kim Seok Jin is a complex character burdened with inescapable feelings. His character finds solace in the world of music 

Seo Ji Hoon as Kim Seokjin 

Source:Seo Ji Hoon Instagram 

Often misunderstood, Min Yoongi finds solace in his friendship with the members as he finds the courage to face his past

Noh Jong Hyun as Min Yoongi

Source:Noh Jong Hyun Instagram 

A dance prodigy who was left abandoned but that didn't stop him from claiming his fame as J-Hope

Ahn Ji Ho as Jung Hoseok

Source:Ahn Ji Ho Instagram 

A normal life is all that Kim Namjoon later known as RM asks for because his dire circumstances led to see the cruel world way sooner than his peers

Seo Young Joo as Kim Namjoon 

Source: Seo Young Joo Instagram

A smile often hides a thousand words is perfectly portrayed as Park Jimin struggles with major identity crisis amidst his overprotective family members 

Kim Yoon Woo as Park Jimin

Source: Kim Yoon Woo Instagram 

A boy with nothing but a dream that his alcoholic father will once return to the loving and caring self he once was and win over his mother again

Jung Woo Jin as Kim Taehyung

Source:Jung Woo Jin Instagram 

Jeon Jungkook struggles to find the purpose of his life while never truly experiencing happiness in his life

Jeon Jin Seo as Jeon Jungkook

Source: Jeon Jin Seo Instagram 

