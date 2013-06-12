BTS was formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. The group's members include RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook
Formation
Source: BTS Instagram
BTS debuted on June 12, 2013, with their first single "No More Dream." Their debut album "2 Cool 4 Skool" was released simultaneously
Debut
Source: BTS Instagram
BTS Universe K-drama 'Youth,' will explore the seven members meeting each other for the first time in a fictional world. Let's take a look at the cast members
BTS Universe
Source: BTS Instagram
Kim Seok Jin is a complex character burdened with inescapable feelings. His character finds solace in the world of music
Seo Ji Hoon as Kim Seokjin
Source:Seo Ji Hoon Instagram
Often misunderstood, Min Yoongi finds solace in his friendship with the members as he finds the courage to face his past
Noh Jong Hyun as Min Yoongi
Source:Noh Jong Hyun Instagram
A dance prodigy who was left abandoned but that didn't stop him from claiming his fame as J-Hope
Ahn Ji Ho as Jung Hoseok
Source:Ahn Ji Ho Instagram
A normal life is all that Kim Namjoon later known as RM asks for because his dire circumstances led to see the cruel world way sooner than his peers
Seo Young Joo as Kim Namjoon
Source: Seo Young Joo Instagram
A smile often hides a thousand words is perfectly portrayed as Park Jimin struggles with major identity crisis amidst his overprotective family members
Kim Yoon Woo as Park Jimin
Source: Kim Yoon Woo Instagram
A boy with nothing but a dream that his alcoholic father will once return to the loving and caring self he once was and win over his mother again
Jung Woo Jin as Kim Taehyung
Source:Jung Woo Jin Instagram
Click Here
Jeon Jungkook struggles to find the purpose of his life while never truly experiencing happiness in his life
Jeon Jin Seo as Jeon Jungkook
Source: Jeon Jin Seo Instagram