Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 06, 2023
Know Choi Hyun Wook’s recent controversy
Recently a video featuring Choi Hyun Wook casually discarding a cigarette butt on the street has sparked discussions in online communities
Image: Choi Hyun Wook’s Instagram
Choi Hyun Wook’s video emerges
Choi Hyun Wook was seen discarding his cigarette butt on the street in Apgujeong Rodeo after a smoking break with his acquaintances
Image: Choi Hyun Wook’s Instagram
Video content
Presently, in South Korea, it is against the law to dispose of cigarette butts on the street, especially in non-smoking areas
The video goes viral
Image: Choi Hyun Wook’s Instagram
In response to the incident, Choi Hyun Wook's agency, Gold Medalist, released a statement expressing regret for addressing the public due to an unfortunate incident
Agency responds
Image: Choi Hyun Wook’s Instagram
The agency acknowledged that the actor had mishandled the situation by incorrectly disposing of the cigarette while engaging with acquaintances on the street
Agency accepts actor’s mistake
Image: Choi Hyun Wook’s Instagram
They communicated that Choi Hyun Wook is reflecting deeply on both his actions and the discomfort they caused. The agency concluded by affirming its dedication to more diligently managing its artists in the future
Conveys apology
Image: Choi Hyun Wook’s Instagram
The actor personally penned down a letter to apologize for the cigarette butt controversy
Choi Hyun Wook’s letter
Image: Choi Hyun Wook’s Instagram
He admitted his lapse in responsibility, expressing regret. Concluding, he pledged to accept criticism and advice humbly, aiming to display a more mature side in the future
Apologizes for his actions
Image: Choi Hyun Wook’s Instagram
Choi Hyun Wook’s K-drama Twinkling Watermelon is currently airing on tvN
Recent K-drama
Image: Choi Hyun Wook’s Instagram
Choi Hyun Wook has been gaining recognition in recent years, making notable appearances in successful projects like Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Weak Hero Class 1, and D.P 2
Popular shows
Image: Choi Hyun Wook’s Instagram
