OCTOBER 06, 2023

Know Choi Hyun Wook’s recent controversy

Recently a video featuring Choi Hyun Wook casually discarding a cigarette butt on the street has sparked discussions in online communities

Choi Hyun Wook’s video emerges

Choi Hyun Wook was seen discarding his cigarette butt on the street in Apgujeong Rodeo after a smoking break with his acquaintances

Video content

Presently, in South Korea, it is against the law to dispose of cigarette butts on the street, especially in non-smoking areas

The video goes viral

In response to the incident, Choi Hyun Wook's agency, Gold Medalist, released a statement expressing regret for addressing the public due to an unfortunate incident

Agency responds

The agency acknowledged that the actor had mishandled the situation by incorrectly disposing of the cigarette while engaging with acquaintances on the street

Agency accepts actor’s mistake

They communicated that Choi Hyun Wook is reflecting deeply on both his actions and the discomfort they caused. The agency concluded by affirming its dedication to more diligently managing its artists in the future

Conveys apology

The actor personally penned down a letter to apologize for the cigarette butt controversy

Choi Hyun Wook’s letter

He admitted his lapse in responsibility, expressing regret. Concluding, he pledged to accept criticism and advice humbly, aiming to display a more mature side in the future

Apologizes for his actions

Choi Hyun Wook’s K-drama Twinkling Watermelon is currently airing on tvN

Recent K-drama

Choi Hyun Wook has been gaining recognition in recent years, making notable appearances in successful projects like Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Weak Hero Class 1, and D.P 2

Popular shows

