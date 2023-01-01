Heading 3

Know Different eras of BTS

BTS is currently one of the biggest K-pop boy bands in the music industry. The group consists of seven members- RM, Jin, SUGA,J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook

About BTS

BTS’ members Jin, J-Hope and SUGA are currently enlisted for mandatory military services whereas Jungkook, V, Jimin and RM will enlist by end 2023

BTS’ current activities

It included albums O!RUL8,2?, Skool Luv Affair and Dark & Wild. Most of their songs were distinctly hip-hop influenced tackling issues associated with younger generations

School trilogy era

BTS' Youth era sees a bold shift, leaving behind past anger and thriving in The Most Beautiful Moment in Life (HYYH). They explore diverse genres with vibrant energy.

Youth trilogy era

During the Wings era, BTS explores the challenges of youth, depicting boys encountering temptation and conflicts for the first time. The chapter ends with a message of hope for their generation

Wings era

In Love Yourself, BTS navigates love as both a coming-of-age story and a call for peace and unity, exploring first love, heartbreak, and emphasizing the significance of self-love

Love Yourself era

Map Of The Soul: 7 holds  a sense of completeness as BTS reaches a full circle—seven years together as seven members, navigating through both pain and happiness side-by-side

Map Of The Soul Era

In the BE era, BTS shares mixed feelings about the world's challenges, combining fear and anxiety with a determination to bring joy to their global community

BE Era

In the Butter, Dynamite and Permission to Dance era, BTS infuses positive and vibrant energy to uplift spirits and inspire dancing, especially during challenging times

Butter, Dynamite and Permission To Dance Era

In the Proof era, BTS releases an anthology album featuring their greatest hits, solo/sub-unit tracks, unreleased demos, and three new additions, capturing their history and stories

Proof era

