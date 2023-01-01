Know Different eras of BTS
BTS is currently one of the biggest K-pop boy bands in the music industry. The group consists of seven members- RM, Jin, SUGA,J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
About BTS
BTS’ members Jin, J-Hope and SUGA are currently enlisted for mandatory military services whereas Jungkook, V, Jimin and RM will enlist by end 2023
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ current activities
It included albums O!RUL8,2?, Skool Luv Affair and Dark & Wild. Most of their songs were distinctly hip-hop influenced tackling issues associated with younger generations
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
School trilogy era
BTS' Youth era sees a bold shift, leaving behind past anger and thriving in The Most Beautiful Moment in Life (HYYH). They explore diverse genres with vibrant energy.
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Youth trilogy era
During the Wings era, BTS explores the challenges of youth, depicting boys encountering temptation and conflicts for the first time. The chapter ends with a message of hope for their generation
Wings era
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
In Love Yourself, BTS navigates love as both a coming-of-age story and a call for peace and unity, exploring first love, heartbreak, and emphasizing the significance of self-love
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Love Yourself era
Map Of The Soul: 7 holds a sense of completeness as BTS reaches a full circle—seven years together as seven members, navigating through both pain and happiness side-by-side
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Map Of The Soul Era
In the BE era, BTS shares mixed feelings about the world's challenges, combining fear and anxiety with a determination to bring joy to their global community
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
BE Era
In the Butter, Dynamite and Permission to Dance era, BTS infuses positive and vibrant energy to uplift spirits and inspire dancing, especially during challenging times
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter, Dynamite and Permission To Dance Era
In the Proof era, BTS releases an anthology album featuring their greatest hits, solo/sub-unit tracks, unreleased demos, and three new additions, capturing their history and stories
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Proof era