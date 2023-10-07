Know dubbing artists behind big movies

Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan turned voice-over artist for two prominent Hollywood movies- Incredible and The Lion King
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan did the Hindi dubbing for Simmba of The Lion King while SRK dubbed for Mufasa in the live-action film
Aryan Khan
He is one of the most popular voice over artists in India. Sanket has dubbed for many movies like Oppenheimer, The Adam Project, The Batman, Master, Arvind Sametha, and many Allu Arjun films
Sanket Mhatre
Bollywood Actor Shreyas Talpade won huge appreciation for the Hindi dubbing of Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa: The Rise
Shreyas Talpade
Actor Sharad Kelkar is one of the most sought-after voice over artists. He has dubbed for many Hollywood and South-Indian projects. The list includes- Captain Marvel, Furious 7, Mad Max: Fury Road, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Bahubali 1 & 2, Dasara, Adipurush, and many others
Sharad Kelkar
Popular Television artist Krushna Abhishek is making headlines for doing the Hindi dubbing of Thalapathy Vijay's character from Leo
Krushna Abhishek
Sachin Gole is an Indian voice-over artist. He has dubbed for many prominent films including KGF Chapter 1 & 2, Maari, Vada Chennai, Love Today, Pokkiri and others
Sachin Gole
Not many people know but Ranveer Singh has also turned voice-over artist for the Hindi version of Deadpool 2
Ranveer Singh
More recently, Cricketer Shubman Gill lend his voice to the lead character of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Shubman Gill
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan lent his voice to the character of Chris Evans in the Hindi version of Captain America: Civil War