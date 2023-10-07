Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

07 OCTOBER, 2023

Know dubbing artists behind big movies

Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan turned voice-over artist for two prominent Hollywood movies- Incredible and The Lion King

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan did the Hindi dubbing for Simmba of The Lion King while SRK dubbed for Mufasa in the live-action film

Aryan Khan

Image: Aryan Khan's Instagram

He is one of the most popular voice over artists in India. Sanket has dubbed for many movies like Oppenheimer, The Adam Project, The Batman, Master, Arvind Sametha, and many Allu Arjun films

Sanket Mhatre

Video: Sanket Mhatre's Instagram

Bollywood Actor Shreyas Talpade won huge appreciation for the Hindi dubbing of Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa: The Rise

Shreyas Talpade

Video: Shreyas Talpade

Actor Sharad Kelkar is one of the most sought-after voice over artists. He has dubbed for many Hollywood and South-Indian projects. The list includes- Captain Marvel, Furious 7, Mad Max: Fury Road, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Bahubali 1 & 2, Dasara, Adipurush, and many others

Sharad Kelkar

Video: Sharad Kelkar's Instagram

Popular Television artist Krushna Abhishek is making headlines for doing the Hindi dubbing of Thalapathy Vijay's character from Leo

Krushna Abhishek

Image: Krushna Abhishek's Instagram

Sachin Gole is an Indian voice-over artist. He has dubbed for many prominent films including KGF Chapter 1 & 2, Maari, Vada Chennai, Love Today, Pokkiri and others 

Sachin Gole

Image: Sachin Gole's Instagram

Not many people know but Ranveer Singh has also turned voice-over artist for the Hindi version of Deadpool 2

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Ranveer Singh

More recently, Cricketer Shubman Gill lend his voice to the lead character of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Video: Shubman Gill's Instagram

Shubman Gill

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan lent his voice to the character of  Chris Evans in the Hindi version of Captain America: Civil War

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Varun Dhawan

