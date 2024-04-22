Heading 3

april 22, 2024

Know how Ramayan is a global epic trilogy


Nitesh Tiwari's dream project Ramayan is finally happening and the makers are in no mood to compromise on any aspect 

Ramayan

Image Credits: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram

Ramayan is planned as an action-adventure epic three-part film 

Image: Freepik

Trilogy

The makers have on boarded some of the biggest names for Ramayan including Ranbir Kapoor as Shri Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita 

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt & Sai Pallavi's Instagram

Pan-India Star Cast

While Yash is locked to play Raavan, Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman 

Yash & Sunny Deol

Image Credits: Yash & Sunny Deol's Instagram

Oscar Winner legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are jointly working on the music of Ramayan 

Music

Image Credits: Getty & AR Rahman's Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar are jointly helming the epic trilogy. Nitesh is known for directing Dangal which is the highest-grosser of Indian cinema till now 

Director

Image Credits: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram

Namit Malhotra’s Oscar Winner VFX company DNEG is working on Ramayan. Their previous work includes- Dune, Furiosa, Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire, and Brahmastra among others

VFX Studio

Image: Freepik

Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra and Yash are bankrolling the big-budget movie 

Producers

Image: Yash's Instagram

The makers are in talks with Hollywood studio, WB Pictures to make Ramayan a Global Phenomenon 

Hollywood Studio

Image: Freepik

Shoot & Release Date

Image: Freepik

The principal photography of Ramayan Part One is already going on. The first part is likely to release in cinemas on Diwali 2025

