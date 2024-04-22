Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 22, 2024
Know how Ramayan is a global epic trilogy
Nitesh Tiwari's dream project Ramayan is finally happening and the makers are in no mood to compromise on any aspect
Ramayan
Image Credits: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
Ramayan is planned as an action-adventure epic three-part film
Image: Freepik
Trilogy
The makers have on boarded some of the biggest names for Ramayan including Ranbir Kapoor as Shri Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita
Image Credits: Alia Bhatt & Sai Pallavi's Instagram
Pan-India Star Cast
While Yash is locked to play Raavan, Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman
Yash & Sunny Deol
Image Credits: Yash & Sunny Deol's Instagram
Oscar Winner legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are jointly working on the music of Ramayan
Music
Image Credits: Getty & AR Rahman's Instagram
Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar are jointly helming the epic trilogy. Nitesh is known for directing Dangal which is the highest-grosser of Indian cinema till now
Director
Image Credits: Nitesh Tiwari’s Instagram
Namit Malhotra’s Oscar Winner VFX company DNEG is working on Ramayan. Their previous work includes- Dune, Furiosa, Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire, and Brahmastra among others
VFX Studio
Image: Freepik
Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra and Yash are bankrolling the big-budget movie
Producers
Image: Yash's Instagram
The makers are in talks with Hollywood studio, WB Pictures to make Ramayan a Global Phenomenon
Hollywood Studio
Image: Freepik
Shoot & Release Date
Image: Freepik
The principal photography of Ramayan Part One is already going on. The first part is likely to release in cinemas on Diwali 2025
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.