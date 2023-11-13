Know Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship
Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol first crossed paths while working on Reply 1988. Though both were novice actors before the project, Hyeri was already well-known as an idol with Girl's Day
Image: Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagram
2015, Reply 1988's script reading and filming
Throughout the drama's run, Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol showed affection by commenting on each other's social media posts. After the finale, they shared pictures together on Instagram
Image: Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagram
2015-16, On and Off-screen chemistry during Reply 1988
Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri attended the tvN10 Awards with the Reply 1988 cast, where they both won awards. They marked the occasion by sharing photos together
Image: Hyeri’s Instagram
2016, Appearance on award show as a couple
March 2017 saw a South Korean media outlet release photos of the actors enjoying time together by a lake, suggesting a secretive relationship between the pair
Image: Instiz
2017, Papped together by K-media
In August 2017, Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol confirmed their relationship, with both agencies revealing that their romantic connection had developed from a friendship
Image: Hyeri’s Instagram
August 2017, Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol confirm dating
In 2019, during an interview, Hyeri shared that despite their busy schedules, she and Ryu Jun Yeol were enjoying each other's company
Image: Hyeri’s Instagram
2019, Hyeri sheds light on relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol
Despite low profiles, keen fans noticed details in March and April 2021 as Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol posted pictures with the same sunset backdrop, hinting at shared moments
Image: Hyeri & Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagram
2021, The formal couple shares twinning pictures
In September 2022, Hyeri surprised her now ex-boyfriend on the set of Money Game for his 36th birthday, by visiting him with a coffee truck for the production crew
Image: @ssohyn.k’s Instagram
September 2022, Hyeri surprises Ryu Jun Yeol
On November 13, 2023, Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol confirmed their split after careful consideration. However, they opted to remain friends and supportive colleagues
Image: Hyeri & Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagram
2023, Reply 1988’s power-couple splits
While Hyeri is set to feature in the film Victory, Ryu Jun Yeol is gearing up for his upcoming release, Alienoid: Part 2, both scheduled for 2024
Image: Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagram
2024, Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol’s upcoming projects