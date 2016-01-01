Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 24 2023

Entertainment

Know idol turned actor GOT7's Jinyoung

Jinyoung, born on September 22, 1994, is a member of the popular boy group GOT7 and the boy band duo JJ Project

Image: Jinyoung’s Instagram

Jinyoung as an idol

He began his career in the entertainment industry with his acting debut in the drama Dream High 2 in 2012

Image: Jinyoung’s Instagram

Jinyoung as an actor

Jinyoung found his passion for acting during This is My Love and decided to continue his passion for acting

Image: Jinyoung’s Instagram

This Is My Love

In 2016, Jinyoung made his film debut in the independent movie A Stray Goat. He portrayed a high school student who relocates to Goseong, where he befriends a girl ostracized due to rumors about her father

Image: Myung Films

Film debut

In September 2016, Jinyoung secured a supporting role in the drama The Legend of the Blue Sea. He portrayed the teenage version of the protagonist, played by Lee Min Ho

Image: SBS TV

Legend of the Blue Sea

Image: tvN

He eventually secured a lead role in He Is Psychometric in 2019

Major role

Jinyoung starred alongside Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Bo Young, and Jeon So Nee in the TV series When My Love Blooms. He played the younger version of Yoon Ji Tae

Image: tvN

When My Love Blooms

In July 2021, Jinyoung assumed the lead role in the legal drama The Devil Judge, where he co-starred with Ji Sung as Associate Judge Kim Ga On

Image: tvN

The Devil Judge

He appeared in Yumi's Cells seasons 1 and 2 as Yoo Ba Bi, alongside Kim Go Eun. This series, based on the popular webtoon of the same name

Image: tvN

Yumi’s Cells (season 1 and 2)

Jinyoung starred in a film seeking revenge for his twin brother's death in a detention center. He won the Best New Actor – Film and Most Popular Actor awards at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for his outstanding performance

Image: FineCut

A Christmas Carol

