Know Jungkook of BTs' single 3D
It all started when Jungkook unveiled a tease for his upcoming album with a date of release
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Global Music Festival
Jungkook will be releasing his second digital single called 3D on September 29, 1 pm KST which is 9:30 am IST
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Title and release date
3D is a Pop R&B song that revolves around the topic of having feelings for an unattainable person from the perspective of the three different dimensions
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Meaning of the single
Jungkook dropped six concept photos titled 1D, where the Butter singer flaunted his striking visuals
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
1D concept photos
The agency dropped two teaser films, 3D Hero Film 01 and 3D Hero Film 02, featuring Jungkook in distinct yet similar vibes, flaunting sharp looks in different outfits and settings
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Hero films
The global pop sensation recently released more concept photos for his upcoming digital single 3D (Feat. Jack Harlow), aptly titled 2D
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
2D concept photos
BTS' Jungkook treated fans to a music video teaser for 3D featuring Jack Harlow, offering a glimpse into his highly anticipated comeback and showcasing his edgy persona
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Teaser
Jungkook was seen posing alongside the American rapper Jack Harlow who will be featuring on his new pop R&B song
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook with Jack Harlow
The man who directed the music video for Jungkook's upcoming digital single 3D is Drew Kirsch. He has previously worked with Taylor Swift directing music videos for her songs Lover and You Need To Calm Down
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Director
Click Here
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook shared behind-the-scenes videos on BTS’ TikTok accounts from various parts of his music video heightening the expectations
Behind-the-scenes