Pratyusha Dash

september 30 2023

Entertainment

Know Jungkook of BTs' single 3D

It all started when Jungkook unveiled a tease for his upcoming album with a date of release

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Global Music Festival

Jungkook will be releasing his second digital single called 3D on September 29, 1 pm KST which is 9:30 am IST

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Title and release date

3D is a Pop R&B song that revolves around the topic of having feelings for an unattainable person from the perspective of the three different dimensions

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Meaning of the single

 Jungkook dropped six concept photos titled 1D, where the Butter singer flaunted his striking visuals

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

1D concept photos

The agency dropped two teaser films, 3D Hero Film 01 and 3D Hero Film 02, featuring Jungkook in distinct yet similar vibes, flaunting sharp looks in different outfits and settings

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Hero films

The global pop sensation recently released more concept photos for his upcoming digital single 3D (Feat. Jack Harlow), aptly titled 2D

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

2D concept photos

BTS' Jungkook treated fans to a music video teaser for 3D featuring Jack Harlow, offering a glimpse into his highly anticipated comeback and showcasing his edgy persona

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Teaser

Jungkook was seen posing alongside the American rapper Jack Harlow who will be featuring on his new pop R&B song

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook with Jack Harlow

The man who directed the music video for Jungkook's upcoming digital single 3D is Drew Kirsch. He has previously worked with Taylor Swift directing music videos for her songs Lover and You Need To Calm Down

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Director

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook shared behind-the-scenes videos on BTS’ TikTok accounts from various parts of his music video heightening the expectations

Behind-the-scenes

