Know K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog roles

A Good Day To Be A Dog is going to air from today i.e, October 11 on MBC

Image: MBC

A Good Day To Be A Dog will star three prolific K-drama actors in the lead roles

Image: MBC

Han Hae Na is a beautiful and intelligent Korean language teacher who is also very unlucky. One day, she kisses a man and is cursed to turn into a dog whenever she kisses a man again

Image: MBC

Han Hae Na

Jin Seo-won is a handsome and intelligent math teacher who is also very unlucky. When he was a child, he was bitten by a dog and has been afraid of dogs ever since

Image: MBC

Jin Seo Won

Lee Bo Gyeom is a mysterious and charming history teacher who has a dark past. He is always smiling, but his smile hides a lot of pain

Image: MBC

Lee Bo Gyeom

The main characters in the drama. They fall in love despite their differences. Hae Na helps Seo Won to overcome his fear of dogs, and Seo Won helps Hae Na to break her curse

Image: MBC

Relationships

This drama covers three main themes including love, friendship and overcoming adversity

Image: MBC

Themes

A high school teacher who suffers from a very strange curse: If she kisses a guy, she gets to transform into a dog every night, but she recovers as a human in the morning

Image: MBC

Plot

It is a fantasy romance Korean drama that tells the journey of three individuals as they figure out their lives and their relationships

Image: MBC

Genre

A Good Day to Be a Dog is a heartwarming and romantic comedy-drama. It is the perfect drama with a unique plot

Image: MBC

Why should you watch it?

