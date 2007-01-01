Heading 3

Pujya Doss

1st October,2023

Entertainment

Know K-drama cast- Song of the Bandits

Set in the 1920s during the Japanese occupation, Koreans displaced to Japan unite in lawless Gando to protect their homeland

Image: Netflix

Song of the Bandits

Song of the Bandits is an action-packed period K-drama with a total of 9 episodes

Image: Netflix

Genre, number of episodes

A former Japanese soldier forsakes everything to become a bandit in Gando, dedicated to safeguarding the land and its people

Image: Netflix

Kim Nam Gil as Lee Yoon

He's well-known for leading roles in Pandora, Memoir of a Murderer, The Pirates, Portrait of a Beauty, and The Fiery Priest

Image:  Kim Nam Gil’s Instagram

Other projects of Kim Nam Gil

An independence activist in covert disguise as the head of the Railway Bureau of the Japanese Government-General of Korea, concealing her true identity

Image: Netflix

Seohyun as Nam Hee Shin

Seohyun, a singer and actress, debuted with Girls' Generation in 2007 and has starred in productions like Bad Thief, Good Thief, Time, Love and Leashes, Private Lives, and Jinxed at First

Image: Seohyun’s Instagram

Other projects of Seohyun

A landowner in a Korean village situated in Gando, actively involved in the independence movement

Image: Netflix

Yoo Jae Myung as Choi Chung Soo

He gained recognition for his roles in the series Reply 1988, Stranger, Life, Vincenzo, Itaewon Class, and Voice of Silence

Image: Yoo Jae Myung’s Instagram

Other projects of Yoo Jae Myung

A major of the 37th Infantry Regiment of the 19th Division of the Imperial Japanese Empire gets entangled in a challenging relationship with Lee Yoon

Image: Netflix

Lee Hyun Wook as Lee Gwang Il

He gained recognition for his roles in the television series Hell Is Other People, Mine, and Remarriage & Desires

Image: Lee Hyun Wook’s Instagram

Other projects of Lee Hyun Wook

A gunman was commissioned to kill Lee Yoon, who travels to Gando for the task

Image: Netflix 

Lee Ho Jung as Eon Nyeon

Best known for Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Nevertheless, Let Me Introduce Her, and Night Light. Also featured in movies like Hostage: Missing Celebrity, Midnight Runners, and The Battle of Jangsari

Image: Lee Ho Jung’s Instagram

Other projects of Lee Ho Jung

