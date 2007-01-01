Know K-drama cast- Song of the Bandits
Set in the 1920s during the Japanese occupation, Koreans displaced to Japan unite in lawless Gando to protect their homeland
Image: Netflix
Song of the Bandits
Song of the Bandits is an action-packed period K-drama with a total of 9 episodes
Image: Netflix
Genre, number of episodes
A former Japanese soldier forsakes everything to become a bandit in Gando, dedicated to safeguarding the land and its people
Image: Netflix
Kim Nam Gil as Lee Yoon
He's well-known for leading roles in Pandora, Memoir of a Murderer, The Pirates, Portrait of a Beauty, and The Fiery Priest
Image: Kim Nam Gil’s Instagram
Other projects of Kim Nam Gil
An independence activist in covert disguise as the head of the Railway Bureau of the Japanese Government-General of Korea, concealing her true identity
Image: Netflix
Seohyun as Nam Hee Shin
Seohyun, a singer and actress, debuted with Girls' Generation in 2007 and has starred in productions like Bad Thief, Good Thief, Time, Love and Leashes, Private Lives, and Jinxed at First
Image: Seohyun’s Instagram
Other projects of Seohyun
A landowner in a Korean village situated in Gando, actively involved in the independence movement
Image: Netflix
Yoo Jae Myung as Choi Chung Soo
He gained recognition for his roles in the series Reply 1988, Stranger, Life, Vincenzo, Itaewon Class, and Voice of Silence
Image: Yoo Jae Myung’s Instagram
Other projects of Yoo Jae Myung
A major of the 37th Infantry Regiment of the 19th Division of the Imperial Japanese Empire gets entangled in a challenging relationship with Lee Yoon
Image: Netflix
Lee Hyun Wook as Lee Gwang Il
He gained recognition for his roles in the television series Hell Is Other People, Mine, and Remarriage & Desires
Image: Lee Hyun Wook’s Instagram
Other projects of Lee Hyun Wook
A gunman was commissioned to kill Lee Yoon, who travels to Gando for the task
Image: Netflix
Lee Ho Jung as Eon Nyeon
Click Here
Best known for Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Nevertheless, Let Me Introduce Her, and Night Light. Also featured in movies like Hostage: Missing Celebrity, Midnight Runners, and The Battle of Jangsari
Image: Lee Ho Jung’s Instagram
Other projects of Lee Ho Jung