Pratyusha Dash

september 16, 2023

Entertainment

Know K-drama cast: A Good Day to be a Dog

Based on a webtoon of the same name, A Good Day to be a Dog, is a fantasy tale about a lady who is cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses and a man who fears dogs

Image: MBC official Instagram

A Good Day to be a Dog

He is a high school math teacher who developed a fear of dogs as a result of a childhood trauma

Image: MBC official Instagram

Cha Eun Woo as Jin Seo Won

He started out with a minor role in the K-drama Best Hit which increased his impact a little more as an actor

Cha Eun Woo debut K-drama

Image: KBS

Cha Eun Woo has appeared in multiple K-dramas such as True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Island, and more

Image: tvN

Cha Eun Woo’s Other projects

Along with being an actor Cha Eun Woo is also a Kpop-idol part of the group ASTRO

ASTRO

Image: Fantagio

Park Gyu Young as Han Hae Na 

Image :MBC’s Official Instagram

Park Gyu Young plays the role of Han Hae Na, a high school teacher with a unique curse

The actress recently starred in the hit thriller K-drama Celebrity

Image: Netflix

Park Gyu Young’s recent K-drama

Park Gyu Young is a South Korean Actress who starred in the hit K-drama Sweet Home, Dali and Cocky Prince, The Devil Judge, and more

Image: KBS2

Park Gyu Young’s Other Projects

Lee Hyun Woo plays Lee Bo Gyeom, a high school Korean history teacher who has a sinister charm and a dark secret in his heart

Lee Hyun Woo as Lee Bo Gyeom

Image: MBC’s Official Instagram

Lee Hyun Woo is a South Korean actor who has starred in K-dramas such as Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, The Liar and his Lover, and more

Image: Netflix

Lee Hyun Woo other projects

