Know K-drama cast: A Good Day to be a Dog
Based on a webtoon of the same name, A Good Day to be a Dog, is a fantasy tale about a lady who is cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses and a man who fears dogs
Image: MBC official Instagram
A Good Day to be a Dog
He is a high school math teacher who developed a fear of dogs as a result of a childhood trauma
Image: MBC official Instagram
Cha Eun Woo as Jin Seo Won
He started out with a minor role in the K-drama Best Hit which increased his impact a little more as an actor
Cha Eun Woo debut K-drama
Image: KBS
Cha Eun Woo has appeared in multiple K-dramas such as True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Island, and more
Image: tvN
Cha Eun Woo’s Other projects
Along with being an actor Cha Eun Woo is also a Kpop-idol part of the group ASTRO
ASTRO
Image: Fantagio
Park Gyu Young as Han Hae Na
Image :MBC’s Official Instagram
Park Gyu Young plays the role of Han Hae Na, a high school teacher with a unique curse
The actress recently starred in the hit thriller K-drama Celebrity
Image: Netflix
Park Gyu Young’s recent K-drama
Park Gyu Young is a South Korean Actress who starred in the hit K-drama Sweet Home, Dali and Cocky Prince, The Devil Judge, and more
Image: KBS2
Park Gyu Young’s Other Projects
Lee Hyun Woo plays Lee Bo Gyeom, a high school Korean history teacher who has a sinister charm and a dark secret in his heart
Lee Hyun Woo as Lee Bo Gyeom
Image: MBC’s Official Instagram
Click Here
Lee Hyun Woo is a South Korean actor who has starred in K-dramas such as Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, The Liar and his Lover, and more
Image: Netflix
Lee Hyun Woo other projects