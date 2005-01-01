Know K-drama cast: Behind Your Touch
A psychic veterinarian and a detective team up to solve small-town cases, but their abilities are put to the test when they delve into a mystery involving a serial killer
Image: Han Ji Min’s Instagram
Behind Your Touch
Bong Ye Bun is a veterinarian who possesses psychometric powers
Image: Han Ji Min’s Instagram
Han Ji Min as Bong Ye Bun
Han Ji Min had minor roles in series like All In and Dae Jang Geum before achieving a breakthrough in the revenge series Resurrection in 2005
Image: Han Ji Min’s Instagram
Han Ji Min breakout role
She starred in popular romantic shows like One Spring Night and The Light in Your Eyes and won Best Actress at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in Miss Baek. In 2022, she appeared in Our Blues
Image: Han Ji Min’s Instagram
Other Popular K-dramas
Moon Jang-Yeol, once a prominent detective on the violent crime investigation team in Seoul, is demoted to a small police station in Mujin
Image: Lee Min Ki’s Instagram
Lee Min Ki as Moon Jang Yeol
Lee Min Ki's TV career began with Taereung National Village in 2005, and he continued to lead in series like Love Truly and Dal Ja's Spring gaining popularity
Image: Lee Min Ki’s Instagram
Lee Min Ki first TV role
Lee Min Ki has been featured in popular shows including Because This Is My First Life, marking his first television leading role in a decade, The Beauty Inside, and My Liberation Notes
Image: Lee Min Ki’s Instagram
Other popular K-dramas
Kim Seon Woo arrives in Mujin and works at a village convenience store. He has a gentle smile and treats others kindly but carries an air of mystery about him
Image: Suho’s Instagram
EXO’s Suho as Kim Seon Woo
Suho is the leader of the South Korean-Chinese boy group Exo and its sub-unit Exo-K
Image: Suho’s Instagram
EXO
Click Here
Image: Suho’s Instagram
Suho has acted in TV dramas and movies like One Way Trip, Rich Man, and How Are U Bread
Other K-dramas