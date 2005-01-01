Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 25 2023

Entertainment

Know K-drama cast: Behind Your Touch

A psychic veterinarian and a detective team up to solve small-town cases, but their abilities are put to the test when they delve into a mystery involving a serial killer

Image: Han Ji Min’s Instagram

Behind Your Touch

Bong Ye Bun is a veterinarian who possesses psychometric powers

Image:  Han Ji Min’s Instagram

Han Ji Min as Bong Ye Bun

Han Ji Min had minor roles in series like All In and Dae Jang Geum before achieving a breakthrough in the revenge series Resurrection in 2005

Image:  Han Ji Min’s Instagram

Han Ji Min breakout role

She starred in popular romantic shows like One Spring Night and The Light in Your Eyes and won Best Actress at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in Miss Baek. In 2022, she appeared in Our Blues

Image: Han Ji Min’s Instagram

Other Popular K-dramas

Moon Jang-Yeol, once a prominent detective on the violent crime investigation team in Seoul, is demoted to a small police station in Mujin

Image: Lee Min Ki’s Instagram

Lee Min Ki as Moon Jang Yeol

Lee Min Ki's TV career began with Taereung National Village in 2005, and he continued to lead in series like Love Truly and Dal Ja's Spring gaining popularity

Image: Lee Min Ki’s Instagram

Lee Min Ki  first TV role

Lee Min Ki has been featured in popular shows including Because This Is My First Life, marking his first television leading role in a decade, The Beauty Inside, and My Liberation Notes

Image:  Lee Min Ki’s Instagram

Other popular K-dramas

Kim Seon Woo arrives in Mujin and works at a village convenience store. He has a gentle smile and treats others kindly but carries an air of mystery about him

Image: Suho’s Instagram

EXO’s Suho as Kim Seon Woo

Suho is the leader of the South Korean-Chinese boy group Exo and its sub-unit Exo-K

Image: Suho’s Instagram

EXO

Image: Suho’s Instagram

Suho has acted in TV dramas and movies like One Way Trip, Rich Man, and How Are U Bread

Other K-dramas

