Know K-drama: See You In My 19th Life

Sugandha Srivastava

june 13, 2023

Entertainment

"See You in My 19th Life" is an upcoming tvN k-drama that features Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Ahn Dong Goo as the main cast members

New K-Drama Release

Source: tvN

The show revolves around the concept of reincarnation, with the lead character Ban Ji Eum being able to remember her past lives. The series is based on a webtoon of the same name by Lee Hey and is set to premiere on June 17, 2023

Plot

Source: tvN

Shin Hye Sun portrays the lead character, Ban Ji Eum, a woman with the supernatural ability to remember all of her past lives. She works as a member of the strategic planning team at MI Hotel

Shin Hye Sun as Ban Ji Eum

Source: tvN

Ahn Bo Hyun plays Moon Seo Ha, the heir of a wealthy family who experiences trauma following a car accident. He serves as the executive director of the strategic planning team at MI Hotel

Ahn Bo Hyun as Moon Seo Ha

Source: tvN

Ha Yoon Kyung portrays Yoon Cho Won, Ji Eum's younger sister from her past life and a landscape architect

Ha Yoon Kyung as Yoon Cho Won

Source: Ha Yoon Kyung Instagram

Ahn Dong Goo takes on the role of Ha Do Yoon, Seo Ha's secretary and childhood friend

Ahn Dong Goo as Ha Do Yoon

Source: tvN

Kim Sia portrays Yoon Joo Won, Ji Eum's 18th life self, born in 1986

Ji Eum's Past Lives: Kim Sia as Yoon Joo Won 

Source: Kim Sia Instagram

Cha Chung Hwa plays Kim Ae Kyung, the owner of Aekyung Kimchi-jjim Restaurant

People around Ji Eum: Cha Chung Hwa as Kim Ae Kyung

Source: tvN

Lee Bo Young takes on the role of Lee Sang Ah, Seo Ha's mother and former CEO of MI Hotel

People around Seo Ha: Lee Bo Young as Lee Sang Ah

Source:tvN

Actress Lim Hyun Joo was initially cast as Yoon Cho Won but had to step down from the series due to scheduling conflicts

Production Update

Source:tvN

