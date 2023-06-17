"See You in My 19th Life" is an upcoming tvN k-drama that features Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Ahn Dong Goo as the main cast members
New K-Drama Release
The show revolves around the concept of reincarnation, with the lead character Ban Ji Eum being able to remember her past lives. The series is based on a webtoon of the same name by Lee Hey and is set to premiere on June 17, 2023
Plot
Shin Hye Sun portrays the lead character, Ban Ji Eum, a woman with the supernatural ability to remember all of her past lives. She works as a member of the strategic planning team at MI Hotel
Shin Hye Sun as Ban Ji Eum
Ahn Bo Hyun plays Moon Seo Ha, the heir of a wealthy family who experiences trauma following a car accident. He serves as the executive director of the strategic planning team at MI Hotel
Ahn Bo Hyun as Moon Seo Ha
Ha Yoon Kyung portrays Yoon Cho Won, Ji Eum's younger sister from her past life and a landscape architect
Ha Yoon Kyung as Yoon Cho Won
Ahn Dong Goo takes on the role of Ha Do Yoon, Seo Ha's secretary and childhood friend
Ahn Dong Goo as Ha Do Yoon
Kim Sia portrays Yoon Joo Won, Ji Eum's 18th life self, born in 1986
Ji Eum's Past Lives: Kim Sia as Yoon Joo Won
Cha Chung Hwa plays Kim Ae Kyung, the owner of Aekyung Kimchi-jjim Restaurant
People around Ji Eum: Cha Chung Hwa as Kim Ae Kyung
Lee Bo Young takes on the role of Lee Sang Ah, Seo Ha's mother and former CEO of MI Hotel
People around Seo Ha: Lee Bo Young as Lee Sang Ah
Actress Lim Hyun Joo was initially cast as Yoon Cho Won but had to step down from the series due to scheduling conflicts
Production Update
