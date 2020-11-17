Heading 3

september 21, 2023

Know K-pop girl group aespa

Pronounced as es-pah, it is a K-pop girl group under SM Entertainment. The group made their debut on November 17, 2020, in the K-pop music industry. The fandom name of the group is MY and the color is Aurora

Image: SM Entertainment 

About aespa

The group name is stylized as æspa. The name combines the initials for the words 'avatar' and 'experience' with the words 'aspect'. Symbolizes the idea of meeting another self and experiencing a new world

Image: SM Entertainment

Meaning behind the name aespa

It is a 4-member group. The group lineup features Karina who is the leader of the group, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. The group has popularised the metaverse concept and hyper-pop music in K-pop

aespa Members

Image: SM Entertainment

Karina is the leader of the group. She holds the position of dancer, rapper, and vocalist in the group. Her real name is Yu Ji Min. She is Korean. She was born on April 11, 2000 

Image: SM Entertainment

About Karina

Giselle is the rapper and the vocalist in the group. Her real name is Uchinaga Aeri. She is Japanese-Korean. She was born on October 30, 2000

About Giselle

Image: SM Entertainment 

About Winter

Image: SM Entertainment

Winter holds the position of vocalist and a dancer in the group. Her real name is Kim Min Jeong. She is Korean. She was born on January 1, 2001

Ningning is the vocalist and maknae of the group. Her real name is Ning Yizhuo. She is Chinese. She was born on October 23, 2002

Image: SM Entertainment

About Ningning

The group debuted in November 2020 with a single called Black Mamba. The music video garnered 21.4 million views in the first 24 hours. They then released Next Level as the second single. It was also a commercial success

Image: SM Entertainment

aespa’s official debut 

In February 2021, aespa became the first K-pop group to be the global ambassador for Givenchy, the French fashion house

aespa as global ambassador 

Image: SM Entertainment

aespa released a new single called We Go in August 2023. The song was the opening theme song for the Korean edition of Pokémon: Liko and Roy's Departure anime.

Image: SM Entertainment

aespa's recent releases

