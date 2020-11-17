Know K-pop girl group aespa
Pronounced as es-pah, it is a K-pop girl group under SM Entertainment. The group made their debut on November 17, 2020, in the K-pop music industry. The fandom name of the group is MY and the color is Aurora
Image: SM Entertainment
About aespa
The group name is stylized as æspa. The name combines the initials for the words 'avatar' and 'experience' with the words 'aspect'. Symbolizes the idea of meeting another self and experiencing a new world
Image: SM Entertainment
Meaning behind the name aespa
It is a 4-member group. The group lineup features Karina who is the leader of the group, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. The group has popularised the metaverse concept and hyper-pop music in K-pop
aespa Members
Image: SM Entertainment
Karina is the leader of the group. She holds the position of dancer, rapper, and vocalist in the group. Her real name is Yu Ji Min. She is Korean. She was born on April 11, 2000
Image: SM Entertainment
About Karina
Giselle is the rapper and the vocalist in the group. Her real name is Uchinaga Aeri. She is Japanese-Korean. She was born on October 30, 2000
About Giselle
Image: SM Entertainment
About Winter
Image: SM Entertainment
Winter holds the position of vocalist and a dancer in the group. Her real name is Kim Min Jeong. She is Korean. She was born on January 1, 2001
Ningning is the vocalist and maknae of the group. Her real name is Ning Yizhuo. She is Chinese. She was born on October 23, 2002
Image: SM Entertainment
About Ningning
The group debuted in November 2020 with a single called Black Mamba. The music video garnered 21.4 million views in the first 24 hours. They then released Next Level as the second single. It was also a commercial success
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa’s official debut
In February 2021, aespa became the first K-pop group to be the global ambassador for Givenchy, the French fashion house
aespa as global ambassador
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa released a new single called We Go in August 2023. The song was the opening theme song for the Korean edition of Pokémon: Liko and Roy's Departure anime.
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa's recent releases