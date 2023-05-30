Heading 3

 October 30, 2023

Know more about BOYNEXTDOOR

 BoyNextDoor (BND) is a South Korean boy band. The group debuted on May 30, 2023, with the single album Who!

Image: KOZ Entertainment

 BoyNextDoor is the first K-pop group from KOZ Entertainment, a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Meet the members of the rising K-pop band BOYNEXTDOOR, it consists of six members

Image: KOZ Entertainment

The main vocalist of the group with honey-like voice that makes the fans go ga ga. No wonder is he the main vocalist 

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Sungho

He is the dancer and vocalist of the group. He mesmerizes the whole fandom with breathtaking dancing skills and leaves the fans in awe

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Riwoo

He is the leader, rapper, and vocalist of the group. His presence of mind and kindness make him the best leader for the group

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Jaehyun

He is the vocalist of the group with a soothing voice that will heal you through your earphones

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Taesan

He is also one of the vocalists of the group with a voice that is smooth like butter 

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Leehan

He is the maknae of the group and the vocalist who surprises the fans with his amazing voice every time he comes onto the stage

Image: KOZ Entertainment

Woonhak

BOYNEXTDOOR is a talented and hardworking group with a bright future ahead of them. The group has already made a name for themselves in the K-pop industry, and they are sure to continue to achieve great things in the years to come

Image: KOZ Entertainment

