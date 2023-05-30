Know more about BOYNEXTDOOR
BoyNextDoor (BND) is a South Korean boy band. The group debuted on May 30, 2023, with the single album Who!
Image: KOZ Entertainment
BoyNextDoor is the first K-pop group from KOZ Entertainment, a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation
Meet the members of the rising K-pop band BOYNEXTDOOR, it consists of six members
The main vocalist of the group with honey-like voice that makes the fans go ga ga. No wonder is he the main vocalist
Sungho
He is the dancer and vocalist of the group. He mesmerizes the whole fandom with breathtaking dancing skills and leaves the fans in awe
Riwoo
He is the leader, rapper, and vocalist of the group. His presence of mind and kindness make him the best leader for the group
Jaehyun
He is the vocalist of the group with a soothing voice that will heal you through your earphones
Taesan
He is also one of the vocalists of the group with a voice that is smooth like butter
Leehan
He is the maknae of the group and the vocalist who surprises the fans with his amazing voice every time he comes onto the stage
Woonhak
BOYNEXTDOOR is a talented and hardworking group with a bright future ahead of them. The group has already made a name for themselves in the K-pop industry, and they are sure to continue to achieve great things in the years to come
