Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

Entertainment

Know more about BTS’ Zodiac signs

With 5 members born under fire and air signs, BTS is a group fueled by passion, creativity, and communication.

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Fire & Air Domination

A Virgo, RM's analytical nature and perfectionism shine through in his leadership and songwriting.

Leader RM

Libra Jin's charm and diplomacy make him a global ambassador for BTS.

Worldwide Jin

As a radiant Leo, J-Hope exudes positivity and inspires others with his infectious energy.

Sunshine J-Hope

A passionate and mysterious Pisces, Suga pours his emotions into his music, creating deep and introspective lyrics.

Passionate Suga

Libra Jimin's grace and adaptability make him a captivating performer who can switch between playful and elegant.

Mood Maker Jimin

As a Virgo like RM, Jungkook strives for perfection in his dancing and singing, earning him the title "Golden Maknae."

Golden Maknae Jungkook

While RM and Jungkook share Virgo traits, their opposite fire and earth signs create a unique dynamic within the group.

Opposites Attract

Suga and Jimin, both water signs, share a deep emotional connection that translates into their powerful collaborations.

Soulmate Synergy

Remember, zodiac signs offer a fun glimpse into personalities, but BTS's true magic lies in their individual talents and their synergy as a group.

Beyond the Stars

