Know more about BTS’ Zodiac signs
With 5 members born under fire and air signs, BTS is a group fueled by passion, creativity, and communication.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fire & Air Domination
A Virgo, RM's analytical nature and perfectionism shine through in his leadership and songwriting.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Leader RM
Libra Jin's charm and diplomacy make him a global ambassador for BTS.
Worldwide Jin
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
As a radiant Leo, J-Hope exudes positivity and inspires others with his infectious energy.
Sunshine J-Hope
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
A passionate and mysterious Pisces, Suga pours his emotions into his music, creating deep and introspective lyrics.
Passionate Suga
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Libra Jimin's grace and adaptability make him a captivating performer who can switch between playful and elegant.
Mood Maker Jimin
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
As a Virgo like RM, Jungkook strives for perfection in his dancing and singing, earning him the title "Golden Maknae."
Golden Maknae Jungkook
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
While RM and Jungkook share Virgo traits, their opposite fire and earth signs create a unique dynamic within the group.
Opposites Attract
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga and Jimin, both water signs, share a deep emotional connection that translates into their powerful collaborations.
Soulmate Synergy
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Remember, zodiac signs offer a fun glimpse into personalities, but BTS's true magic lies in their individual talents and their synergy as a group.
Beyond the Stars
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC