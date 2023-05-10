Lucas Wong, mostly known as Lucas, is a Hong Kong rapper, model, singer, and former member of the K-pop boy band NCT.
Who is Lucas Wong?
Images: Lucas’ Instagram
After passing a global audition in Hong Kong, Lucas was scouted by SM Entertainment to become an SM trainee. In 2017 he was introduced as a member of SM Rookies.
Start of career
Images: Lucas’ Instagram
In January 2018 Lucas and 2 more members were announced to become NCT members through the NCT 2018 yearbook. In Feb he was then announced as the official member.
Debut with NCT
Images: Lucas’ Instagram
On August 2019 it was announced that Lucas would be a member of SuperM. The group also released its mini debut album and promotional single.
SuperM
Images: Lucas’ Instagram
Lucas became a part of a serious controversy concerning his past relationships, so in order to deal with that, SM Entertainment halted all his activities and promotions.
Controversies
Images: Lucas’ Instagram
A fan-sponsored subway station advertisement dedicated to Lucas made netizens have mixed feelings about him. “Even if the sky falls, there will be a hole that rises up. Even if the sky falls, there’s a sun that shines”, it read.
A special Advertisement for him
Images: Lucas’ Instagram
On May 10 2023 SM Entertainment announced that Lucas had departed from NCT and his sub-units after two years of hiatus
Departure from NCT
Images: Lucas’ Instagram
Fans were deeply heartbroken and shocked about the news of Lucas departing. Fans tried their best to hype him up and said they will always support him no matter what.
Fans React to News
Images: Lucas’ Instagram
Lucas posted about leaving NCT on his social media account on 10 May 2023 which got a lot of people’s attention.
Lucas' post
Images: Lucas’ Instagram
Click Here
“I believe the best way to repay the fans who support me is by continuing to deliver outstanding performances. I will strive to become a more mature Huang Xuxi and an even better Lucas”, said Lucas on his social media post
Lucas’ Message to the Fans
Images: Lucas’ Instagram