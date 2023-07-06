Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

entertainment

JULY 06, 2023

Know more about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia and Ranveer have reunited for the film after their Box Office Hit Gully Boy

#1

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The film is directed by Karan Johar who completed 25 glorious year in the industry

Image : Karan Johar  Instagram

#2

Alia plays the role of a Bengali girl, and stunned everyone with her looks 

#3

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh reportedly charged 25 crores for the film 

#4

Image : Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

#5

Image : Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt shot the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ four months after giving birth to Raha 

Image : Karan Johar’s Instagram

#6

According to various reports, Varun Dhwan and Sara Ali Khan have made a cameo in the film

Alia Bhatt has reportedly charged 10 crores for the film

#7

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The film’s plot revolves around Rocky and Rani living with the other’s family for 3 month before being married

#8

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

#9

Image : Karan Johar’s Instagram

The budget of the film is reportedly 60 crores

Image : Karan Johar’s Instagram

The film has romance, drama and comedy. Fans can't wait to see the magic they create on screen

#10

