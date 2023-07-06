Heading 3
Know more about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Alia and Ranveer have reunited for the film after their Box Office Hit Gully Boy
#1
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The film is directed by Karan Johar who completed 25 glorious year in the industry
Image : Karan Johar Instagram
#2
Alia plays the role of a Bengali girl, and stunned everyone with her looks
#3
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh reportedly charged 25 crores for the film
#4
Image : Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
#5
Image : Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt shot the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ four months after giving birth to Raha
Image : Karan Johar’s Instagram
#6
According to various reports, Varun Dhwan and Sara Ali Khan have made a cameo in the film
Alia Bhatt has reportedly charged 10 crores for the film
#7
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The film’s plot revolves around Rocky and Rani living with the other’s family for 3 month before being married
#8
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
#9
Image : Karan Johar’s Instagram
The budget of the film is reportedly 60 crores
Image : Karan Johar’s Instagram
The film has romance, drama and comedy. Fans can't wait to see the magic they create on screen
#10
