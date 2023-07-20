Heading 3

Know Pandya Store’s new cast 

The first episode of this show was aired on 25th of January, 2021 on Star Plus. It is an adaptation of a Tamil show 

The Beginning 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

The story revolves around 4 brothers who face ups and downs together while managing the Pandya store 

Image: Kanwar Dhillon’s Instagram 

Concept 

Shiny Doshi is essaying the role of Dhara Pandya in the show. She makes attempts to guard the precious bond of the Pandya brothers 

The binding factor 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

Arushi and Shivank wish to destroy the Pandyas and they are all set to take their revenge 

 Revenge 

Image: Heena Parmar’s Instagram 

generation leap 

Image: Arjun Singh Shekhawat’s Instagram 

The evil duo will kill the majority of the family and the show will witness a generation leap. The cast and story might undergo a major revamp 

Image: Priyanshi Yadav’s Instagram 

Priyanshi Yadav 

Priyanshi Yadav is all set to make her acting debut with this show after the 15-year leap. She will play the role of Natasha, the daughter of Dev and Rishita 

Kruttika Desai is seen as Suman Pandya in the show. Her character is retained after the generation leap 

Kruttika Desai 

Image: Kruttika Desai’s Instagram 

Harsh Rajput and Prateik Chaudhary are in talks with the makers for bagging the role of the male lead of Pandya Store 

 Male lead 

Image: Harsh Rajput’s Instagram 

Announcement 

Image: Prateik Chaudhary’s Instagram 

However, there is no official announcement on the confirmation of the male lead for the show

Image:  Priyanshi Yadav’s Instagram 

The show will feature the new cast from  25th July 2023  onwards. The fans are thrilled to see new twists and turns in the show 

Leap 

