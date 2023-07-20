Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 20, 2023
Know Pandya Store’s new cast
The first episode of this show was aired on 25th of January, 2021 on Star Plus. It is an adaptation of a Tamil show
The Beginning
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
The story revolves around 4 brothers who face ups and downs together while managing the Pandya store
Image: Kanwar Dhillon’s Instagram
Concept
Shiny Doshi is essaying the role of Dhara Pandya in the show. She makes attempts to guard the precious bond of the Pandya brothers
The binding factor
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
Arushi and Shivank wish to destroy the Pandyas and they are all set to take their revenge
Revenge
Image: Heena Parmar’s Instagram
generation leap
Image: Arjun Singh Shekhawat’s Instagram
The evil duo will kill the majority of the family and the show will witness a generation leap. The cast and story might undergo a major revamp
Image: Priyanshi Yadav’s Instagram
Priyanshi Yadav
Priyanshi Yadav is all set to make her acting debut with this show after the 15-year leap. She will play the role of Natasha, the daughter of Dev and Rishita
Kruttika Desai is seen as Suman Pandya in the show. Her character is retained after the generation leap
Kruttika Desai
Image: Kruttika Desai’s Instagram
Harsh Rajput and Prateik Chaudhary are in talks with the makers for bagging the role of the male lead of Pandya Store
Male lead
Image: Harsh Rajput’s Instagram
Announcement
Image: Prateik Chaudhary’s Instagram
However, there is no official announcement on the confirmation of the male lead for the show
Image: Priyanshi Yadav’s Instagram
The show will feature the new cast from 25th July 2023 onwards. The fans are thrilled to see new twists and turns in the show
Leap
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.