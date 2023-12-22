Heading 3

Know Park Seo Joon's Gyeongseong Creature

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee star in Gyeongseong Creature, a highly anticipated apocalyptic drama. The show will be released in two parts on Netflix

Image: Netflix

Itaewon class fame Park Seo Joon and Nevertheless fame Han So Hee will be taking center stage in a new age apocalyptic drama

Image: Netflix

This Highly awaited Gyeongseong Creature K-drama has confirmed its release date on Netflix finally

Image: Netflix

For those who are unaware, Park Seo Joon made his theatrical debut as a superhero with Marvels on November 10

Image: Netflix

The Gyeongseong Creature is set to make its debut on OTT platforms on December 22. The show will be available on Netflix in two installments

Image: Netflix

The initial part is scheduled for release on December 22, 2023, and the second will start scheduling on January 5, 2024

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

On November 12, Netflix unveiled the release date as well as the initial teaser of the show. The period drama is set against the backdrop of a colonial era in Seoul

The story dates back to 1945 and revolves around a terror-filled hospital, where Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee can be seen battling against horrific creatures

Image: Netflix

Thanks to multiple iconic K-dramas that have followed this trend, including hits like Hellbound, All of Us Are Dead, Sweet Home, and more, apocalyptic dramas have been top-rated among OTT

Image: Netflix

The most recent title in this intriguing genre is Gyeongseong Creature. The story takes place in Japan-occupied Korea in 1945. The cast of upcoming Netflix horror drama boasts a star-studded cast of Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Joon, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae Sook, Ji Woo, and so on

Image: Netflix

