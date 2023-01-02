Know Pledis Entertainment's new boy group TWS

On January 2, 2023, Pledis Entertainment's newest K-pop boy group, TWS, released their debut single titled Oh Mymy: 7s.
Image credits: PLEDIS Entertainment
The track aimed to showcase the group's confidence and foster connections with viewers through the artists' vocals, dance skills, and performance
The six-member group consists of Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin. It is the first K-pop group launched by Pledis Entertainment in nine years, following the debut of SEVENTEEN
They are scheduled to make their official debut on January 22 with the release of their mini-album Sparkling Blue at 6 pm KST. Here's everything to know about the members of Pledis Entertainment's newest boy group
Born on November 7, 2003, Shinyu is the oldest member of TWS and is currently 20 years old. He was spotted grooving to the K-pop group BSS' Fighting at the SVT Caratland in 2023
Shinyu
Dohoon
The 19-year-old rookie K-pop idol was born on January 30, 2005, and was also revealed by Hoshi in the same manner as Shinyu. He was spotted dancing to BSS' Fighting at SVT Caratland last year
Youngjae was revealed to the world in the same manner as both Dohoon and Shinyu, by SEVENTEEN's Hoshi. Fans could not stop swooning over his smile in his middle school graduation pictures that went viral on social media.
Youngjae
Born on January 5, 2005, Hanjin is currently 18 years old. He is reportedly a high school student at Hanlim Arts High School, majoring in Practical Dance. He is the only Chinese member of TWS and fans can't wait to see what he brings to the table.
Hanjin
18-year-old Jihoon was a former member of the pre-debut group Trainee A and was revealed by Hoshi in the same way as the other members
Jihoon
The maknae of TWS, Kyungmin, is the youngest member of the group and is currently 17 years old. Born on October 2, 2007, he too was revealed by SEVENTEEN's Hoshi while covering his face