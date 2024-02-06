Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 06, 2024
Know Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movies
Known for his intense acting and varied script choices, Shahid Kapoor has established himself as one of the most talented Hindi film actors
Shahid Kapoor
images: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
He was last seen in Bloody Daddy. Although it was a direct-to-digital Release on JioCinema
Video: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Last Release
The actor is next gearing up for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyaa, starring along with Kriti Sanon
images: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Next Release
The movie is a quirky Robotic romantic comedy where Kriti Sanon plays the robot. It is set to release on Feb 9th
Robotic Rom-Com
Video: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The actor is signing some exciting projects for the coming years. Check out the slate!
What's Next?
images: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Shahid will be next seen in Devaa - a neo-noir crime thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead
Devaa
images: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Shahid is also spearheading a mythological epic drama based on Karna from Mahabharata. The movie will be directed by Sachin Ravi, while Pooja Entertainment is bankrolling it
A Sachin Ravi Film
images: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Bhansali’s production
images: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The actor is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a mass-action entertainer under his production banner. A Top director will direct it
Shasha is in advanced talks with OMG 2 director Amit Rai to headline a Historical drama on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It will be bankrolled by Wakaoo Films
Amit Rai's next
images: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Farzi Season 2
images: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The actor will also do Farzi Season 2 with Raj & Dk for Prime Video. However, the project is presently in development stage
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.