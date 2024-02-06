Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

February 06, 2024

Know Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movies

Known for his intense acting and varied script choices, Shahid Kapoor has established himself as one of the most talented Hindi film actors

Shahid Kapoor

He was last seen in Bloody Daddy. Although it was a direct-to-digital Release on JioCinema 

 Last Release

The actor is next gearing up for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyaa, starring along with Kriti Sanon 

Next Release

The movie is a quirky Robotic romantic comedy where Kriti Sanon plays the robot. It is set to release on Feb 9th 

Robotic Rom-Com

The actor is signing some exciting projects for the coming years. Check out the slate! 

 What's Next? 

Shahid will be next seen in Devaa - a neo-noir crime thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead 

Devaa

Shahid is also spearheading a mythological epic drama based on Karna from Mahabharata. The movie will be directed by Sachin Ravi, while Pooja Entertainment is bankrolling it 

 A Sachin Ravi Film 

 Bhansali’s production 

The actor is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a mass-action entertainer under his production banner. A Top director will direct it 

Shasha is in advanced talks with OMG 2 director Amit Rai to headline a Historical drama on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It will be bankrolled by Wakaoo Films 

Amit Rai's next

Farzi Season 2 

The actor will also do Farzi Season 2 with Raj & Dk for Prime Video. However, the project is presently in development stage 

