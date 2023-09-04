Know SM Entertainment boy group RIIZE
Pronounced as Rise, it is an upcoming K-pop boy group under SM Entertainment. They are set to make their debut on September 4, 2023, in the music industry
About RIIZE
Image: SM Entertainment
It is a 7-member group. The debut lineup features Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. Members Shotaro and Sungchan were previously a part of NCT
RIIZE Members
Image: SM Entertainment
The group's name RIIZE has been created by combining the words Rise and Realize. Rise means growth, hence a team that grows together and realizes dreams
Meaning behind the name RIIZE
Image: SM Entertainment
SM Entertainment introduced the group in February 2023 while sharing the company's future plans, SM 3.0. The members are of Korean and American nationalities
First mentions of group
Image: SM Entertainment
RIIZE's official Instagram was opened on August 1. The profiles of all seven members were also revealed along with the group’s Instagram handles
Opening official social media accounts
Image: SM Entertainment
RIIZE will be making its debut by releasing its first single album, Get a Guitar on September 4. Ahead of its release, they performed Memories and Siren at KCON LA in August 2023
Official Debut on September 4
Image: SM Entertainment
The seven-member group also released a new web novel called Rise & Realize ahead of its debut
Image: SM Entertainment
RIIZE Web Novel
Ahead of its debut, RIIZE was selected as the new ambassador for the Korean online fashion store Musinsa
Image: SM Entertainment
RIIZE as new ambassadors
Ahead of its debut, RIIZE was also selected as an exclusive model for a Korean skincare brand UIQ
RIIZE as exclusive model
Image: SM Entertainment
It was alleged that Seunghan had visited a hotel with an underage girlfriend while he was still a trainee. He took to the group's Instagram and apologized for the same
RIIZE's Seunghan in recent controversy
Image: SM Entertainment