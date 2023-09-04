Heading 3

Know SM Entertainment boy group RIIZE

Pronounced as Rise, it is an upcoming K-pop boy group under SM Entertainment. They are set to make their debut on September 4, 2023, in the music industry

About RIIZE

It is a 7-member group. The debut lineup features Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. Members Shotaro and Sungchan were previously a part of NCT

RIIZE Members

The group's name RIIZE has been created by combining the words Rise and Realize. Rise means growth, hence a team that grows together and realizes dreams

Meaning behind the name RIIZE

 SM Entertainment introduced the group in February 2023 while sharing the company's future plans, SM 3.0. The members are of Korean and American nationalities

First mentions of group

RIIZE's official Instagram was opened on August 1. The profiles of all seven members were also revealed along with the group’s Instagram handles

Opening official social media accounts 

RIIZE will be making its debut by releasing its first single album, Get a Guitar on September 4. Ahead of its release, they performed Memories and Siren at KCON LA in August 2023

Official Debut on September 4

The seven-member group also released a new web novel called Rise & Realize ahead of its debut

RIIZE Web Novel

Ahead of its debut, RIIZE was selected as the new ambassador for the Korean online fashion store Musinsa

RIIZE as new ambassadors 

Ahead of its debut, RIIZE was also selected as an exclusive model for a Korean skincare brand UIQ

RIIZE as exclusive model 

It was alleged that Seunghan had visited a hotel with an underage girlfriend while he was still a trainee. He took to the group's Instagram and apologized for the same

RIIZE's Seunghan in recent controversy 

