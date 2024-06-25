Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

 Entertainment 

june 25, 2024

Know Sonakshi's husband Zaheer Iqbal

Born on December 10, 1988, Zaheer hails from a non-filmy background. His father Iqbal Ratansi is a jeweler and businessman

#1

Image: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram 

Speaking about his family, Zaheer’s mother is a homemaker, his sister Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist, and his younger brother is a computer engineer by profession

#2

Image: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram 

Sonakshi Sinha’s husband completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School. And, not many know, actor Ranbir Kapoor was his senior in school

#3

Image: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram 

After completing his formal education, Zaheer worked with his father in his family's construction business for six years

#4

Image: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram 

It was Zaheer's father’s close bond with Salman Khan that influenced the young actor's Bollywood debut

Image: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram 

#5

Zaheer Iqbal first met his now wife, actor Sonakshi Sinha at one of Salman Khan's parties

#6

Image: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram 

Prior to his debut, Zaheer Iqbal gained experience in direction and assisted on Salman Khan's film Jai Ho

#7

Image: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram 

Zaheer Iqbal made his acting debut in 2019 with Notebook and also appeared alongside Sonakshi in Double XL. He was a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan too

#8

Image: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram 

#9

Image: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram 

The actor owns swanky cars like the Mercedes Benz M-Class and also has a powerful Ducati Scrambler

Zaheer's Instagram feed showcases his love for traveling to exotic destinations like the Netherlands and Finland

#10

Image: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram 

