Jiya Surana
Entertainment
june 25, 2024
Know Sonakshi's husband Zaheer Iqbal
Born on December 10, 1988, Zaheer hails from a non-filmy background. His father Iqbal Ratansi is a jeweler and businessman
#1
Speaking about his family, Zaheer’s mother is a homemaker, his sister Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist, and his younger brother is a computer engineer by profession
#2
Sonakshi Sinha’s husband completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School. And, not many know, actor Ranbir Kapoor was his senior in school
#3
After completing his formal education, Zaheer worked with his father in his family's construction business for six years
#4
It was Zaheer's father’s close bond with Salman Khan that influenced the young actor's Bollywood debut
#5
Zaheer Iqbal first met his now wife, actor Sonakshi Sinha at one of Salman Khan's parties
#6
Prior to his debut, Zaheer Iqbal gained experience in direction and assisted on Salman Khan's film Jai Ho
#7
Zaheer Iqbal made his acting debut in 2019 with Notebook and also appeared alongside Sonakshi in Double XL. He was a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan too
#8
#9
The actor owns swanky cars like the Mercedes Benz M-Class and also has a powerful Ducati Scrambler
Zaheer's Instagram feed showcases his love for traveling to exotic destinations like the Netherlands and Finland
#10
