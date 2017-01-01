Heading 3

Ayushi Saxena

 October 12, 2023

Entertainment

Know Strong Girl Nam Soon characters

Strong Girl Nam Soon is a spin-off K-drama to the 2017 series Strong Girl Do Bong Soon. It tells the story of three women with superpowers and they assist in solving crimes across Gangnam

About Strong Girl Nam Soon

Strong Girl Nam Soon airs episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 PM KST. It is available to watch on the OTT app Netflix and local cable operator JTBC in South Korea.

When and Where to watch?

The cast of the ongoing K-drama includes Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byeon Woo Seok in the main roles

Cast of Strong Girl Nam Soon

Kang Nam Soon is the sixth cousin of Do Bong Soon who possesses superhuman-like strength. She gets lost in Mongolia and returns back to South Korea to find her parents

 Kang Nam Soon

Hwang Geum Joo is the mother of Kang Nam Soon and the CEO of a pawnshop 'Gold Blue' in Gangnam, Seoul. She also has superhuman strength 

Hwang Geum Joo

Gil Joong Gan is Kang Nam Soon's grandmother and Hwang Geum Joo's mother. She was also born with superhuman abilities and strength 

Gil Joong Gan

Kang Hee Sik is an investigating officer in the Gangnam Han River District Police Department and works on drug-related cases

 Kang Hee Sik 

Ryu Shi Oh is Dugo's CEO, a distribution and sales company. He does some shady business of making new drugs

Ryu Shi Oh 

Kang Bong Go is Kang Nam Soon's father and ex-husband of Hwang Geum Joo. He runs a photo studio and is divorced

Kang Bong Go

Kang Nam In is Kang Nam Soon's twin younger brother who only loves food. He is the owner of Tarot Café in Hwang Geum Joo's building 

Kang Nam In

