Know Strong Girl Nam Soon characters
Strong Girl Nam Soon is a spin-off K-drama to the 2017 series Strong Girl Do Bong Soon. It tells the story of three women with superpowers and they assist in solving crimes across Gangnam
About Strong Girl Nam Soon
Image: JTBC
Strong Girl Nam Soon airs episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 PM KST. It is available to watch on the OTT app Netflix and local cable operator JTBC in South Korea.
When and Where to watch?
Image: JTBC
The cast of the ongoing K-drama includes Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byeon Woo Seok in the main roles
Cast of Strong Girl Nam Soon
Image: JTBC
Kang Nam Soon is the sixth cousin of Do Bong Soon who possesses superhuman-like strength. She gets lost in Mongolia and returns back to South Korea to find her parents
Kang Nam Soon
Image: JTBC
Hwang Geum Joo is the mother of Kang Nam Soon and the CEO of a pawnshop 'Gold Blue' in Gangnam, Seoul. She also has superhuman strength
Hwang Geum Joo
Image: Kim Sejeong's Instagram
Gil Joong Gan is Kang Nam Soon's grandmother and Hwang Geum Joo's mother. She was also born with superhuman abilities and strength
Gil Joong Gan
Image: JTBC
Kang Hee Sik is an investigating officer in the Gangnam Han River District Police Department and works on drug-related cases
Kang Hee Sik
Image: JTBC
Ryu Shi Oh is Dugo's CEO, a distribution and sales company. He does some shady business of making new drugs
Ryu Shi Oh
Image: JTBC
Kang Bong Go is Kang Nam Soon's father and ex-husband of Hwang Geum Joo. He runs a photo studio and is divorced
Kang Bong Go
Image: JTBC
Kang Nam In is Kang Nam Soon's twin younger brother who only loves food. He is the owner of Tarot Café in Hwang Geum Joo's building
Kang Nam In
Image: JTBC