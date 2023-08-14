Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

January 14, 2024

Entertainment

Know the K-drama- Knight Flower

Knight Flower is a historical action-comedy drama

Genre

Knight Flower is scheduled to premiere on January 12 at 9:50 PM KST, 6:20 PM IST

Release date and time

Knight Flower consists of 12 episodes and will be airing every Friday and Saturday

Number of episodes

Knight Flower is a Joseon-era action-comedy featuring Jo Yeo Hwa, a virtuous widow leading a double life as a nighttime heroine. She forms an alliance with military officer Park Soo Ho 

Plot

Adapted from a webtoon with the same Korean title, "Knight Flower" originated on KakaoPage, premiering on August 14, 2023

Based on a Webtoon

Honey Lee as Jeo Yeo Hwa

Jo Yeo Hwa, daughter-in-law of a noble family, lives a quiet life but secretly ventures out at night to help those in need beyond her confined world

Military officer Park Soo Ho, known for intelligence and exceptional martial arts skills, experiences a life-altering event involving the masked widow Jo Yeo Hwa

Lee Jong Won as Park Soo Ho

Suk Ji Sung, Jo Yeo Hwa's father-in-law, has been sympathetic towards her, treating her with warmth and kindness following his son's passing

Kim Sang Joong as Suk Ji Sung

Park Yoon Hak, having studied and grown up alongside King Yi So since their youth, maintains a seemingly cold demeanor. However, underneath, he harbors genuine concern for Park Soo Ho's well-being

Lee Ki Woo as Park Yoon Hak

You can catch the show on MBC TV and also stream it on Viki

Where to watch

