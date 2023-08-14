Know the K-drama- Knight Flower
Knight Flower is a historical action-comedy drama
Genre
Image Credit- MBC’s Instagram
Knight Flower is scheduled to premiere on January 12 at 9:50 PM KST, 6:20 PM IST
Release date and time
Image Credit- MBC’s Instagram
Knight Flower consists of 12 episodes and will be airing every Friday and Saturday
Number of episodes
Image Credit- MBC’s Instagram
Knight Flower is a Joseon-era action-comedy featuring Jo Yeo Hwa, a virtuous widow leading a double life as a nighttime heroine. She forms an alliance with military officer Park Soo Ho
Plot
Image Credit- MBC’s Instagram
Adapted from a webtoon with the same Korean title, "Knight Flower" originated on KakaoPage, premiering on August 14, 2023
Based on a Webtoon
Image Credit- MBC’s Instagram
Honey Lee as Jeo Yeo Hwa
Jo Yeo Hwa, daughter-in-law of a noble family, lives a quiet life but secretly ventures out at night to help those in need beyond her confined world
Image Credit- MBC’s Instagram
Military officer Park Soo Ho, known for intelligence and exceptional martial arts skills, experiences a life-altering event involving the masked widow Jo Yeo Hwa
Lee Jong Won as Park Soo Ho
Image Credit- MBC’s Instagram
Suk Ji Sung, Jo Yeo Hwa's father-in-law, has been sympathetic towards her, treating her with warmth and kindness following his son's passing
Kim Sang Joong as Suk Ji Sung
Image Credit- MBC’s Instagram
Park Yoon Hak, having studied and grown up alongside King Yi So since their youth, maintains a seemingly cold demeanor. However, underneath, he harbors genuine concern for Park Soo Ho's well-being
Lee Ki Woo as Park Yoon Hak
Image Credit- MBC’s Instagram
Click Here
You can catch the show on MBC TV and also stream it on Viki
Where to watch
Image Credit- MBC’s Instagram