 Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBEr 17, 2023

Entertainment

Know the K-drama: Death’s Game

Upcoming drama Death’s Game has a mix of genres primarily focusing on thriller, fantasy and suspense

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Genre

Part 1 of Death’s Game will premiere on December 15, while Part 2 is set be released on January 5

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Release Date

Based on the webtoon Death's Game, the story follows Choi Yi Jae, who receives multiple chances at life after facing death, sentenced to 12 cycles by Death

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Storyline

Death, a mysterious supernatural entity, judges the dead before they descend to hell. Her age, powers, and divine nature or devilish essence are all veiled in mystery

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Park So Dam as Death

Choi Yi Jae, lacking privilege, hits rock bottom after a prolonged job search, leading to a loss of optimism and will to live. After attempting to die he gets caught up in death’s game

Seo In Guk as Choi Yi Jae

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Novelist Lee Ji Soo, dating Choi Yi Jae since college, experiences sadness after his death. Coincidentally, she encounters Jang Gun Woo, who is Choi Yi Jae in a different body

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Go Yoon Jung as Lee Ji Soo

Jung Gyu Cheol, born into an ordinary family, believes in his extraordinary artistic talent. Drawing inspiration from everyday street scenes, he captures them on canvas with his unique aesthetic sense

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Kim Jae Wook as Jung Gyu Cheol

Jang Gun Woo, a handsome model, effortlessly attracts attention with his striking looks and turns any place into a runway, always surrounded by admirers

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Lee Do Hyun as Jang Gun Woo

Lee Ju Hoon, a fixer for a secret organization, handles any client request with efficiency and discretion

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Jang Seung Jo as Lee Ju Hoon

Song Jae Seob leads a life marked by risk-taking

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Sung Hoon as Song Jae Seob

Born into wealth as the second son of Tae Gang Group, Park Jin Tae believes in the power of money to solve any problem

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Choi Si Won as Park Jin Tae

Jo Tae Sang, a former aspiring mixed martial arts fighter, abandoned his dreams due to family financial struggles. Now, without a clear goal, he finds himself in prison, awaiting release

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Lee Jae Wook as Jo Tae Sang

Kwon Hyuk Soo faces relentless bullying in high school due to his small frame and cautious personality. Despite the cruel abuse in various settings, neither his teacher nor classmates come to his defense

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Kim Kang Hoon as Kwon Hyuk Soo

He will contribute thrill to the story as a classmate of Kwon Hyuk Soo (Kim Kang Hoon)

Image Credits- TVING’s Instagram

Yoo In Soo as Hyuk Soo’s classmate

