Know the K-drama: Death’s Game

Upcoming drama Death’s Game has a mix of genres primarily focusing on thriller, fantasy and suspense
Genre
Part 1 of Death’s Game will premiere on December 15, while Part 2 is set be released on January 5
Release Date
Based on the webtoon Death's Game, the story follows Choi Yi Jae, who receives multiple chances at life after facing death, sentenced to 12 cycles by Death
Storyline
Death, a mysterious supernatural entity, judges the dead before they descend to hell. Her age, powers, and divine nature or devilish essence are all veiled in mystery
Park So Dam as Death
Choi Yi Jae, lacking privilege, hits rock bottom after a prolonged job search, leading to a loss of optimism and will to live. After attempting to die he gets caught up in death’s game
Seo In Guk as Choi Yi Jae
Novelist Lee Ji Soo, dating Choi Yi Jae since college, experiences sadness after his death. Coincidentally, she encounters Jang Gun Woo, who is Choi Yi Jae in a different body
Go Yoon Jung as Lee Ji Soo
Jung Gyu Cheol, born into an ordinary family, believes in his extraordinary artistic talent. Drawing inspiration from everyday street scenes, he captures them on canvas with his unique aesthetic sense
Kim Jae Wook as Jung Gyu Cheol
Jang Gun Woo, a handsome model, effortlessly attracts attention with his striking looks and turns any place into a runway, always surrounded by admirers
Lee Do Hyun as Jang Gun Woo
Lee Ju Hoon, a fixer for a secret organization, handles any client request with efficiency and discretion
Jang Seung Jo as Lee Ju Hoon
Song Jae Seob leads a life marked by risk-taking
Sung Hoon as Song Jae Seob
Born into wealth as the second son of Tae Gang Group, Park Jin Tae believes in the power of money to solve any problem
Choi Si Won as Park Jin Tae
Jo Tae Sang, a former aspiring mixed martial arts fighter, abandoned his dreams due to family financial struggles. Now, without a clear goal, he finds himself in prison, awaiting release
Lee Jae Wook as Jo Tae Sang
Kwon Hyuk Soo faces relentless bullying in high school due to his small frame and cautious personality. Despite the cruel abuse in various settings, neither his teacher nor classmates come to his defense
Kim Kang Hoon as Kwon Hyuk Soo
He will contribute thrill to the story as a classmate of Kwon Hyuk Soo (Kim Kang Hoon)