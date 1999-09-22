Know the K-drama:
My Demon
My Demon is a fantasy romantic comedy
K-drama
Image Credits- SBS
Genre
My Demon is scheduled to release on November 24, and will air every Fridays and Saturdays at 10 PM KST
Image Credits- SBS
Release Date
The story follows the demon-like heiress Do Do Hee, who lacks trust in others, and the charming yet mysterious Jung Gu Won. After Jung Gu Won loses his powers, they enter into a contractual marriage
Image Credits- SBS
Plot
Song Kang plays Jung Gu Won, a charming demon who makes dangerous yet sweet deals with desperate people, holding their souls as collateral
Image Credits- SBS
Song Kang as Jung Gu Won
Kim Yoo Jung will take on the role of Do Do Hee, a chaebol heiress from the Mirae Group who has issues trusting people and unexpectedly finds herself falling in love with a demon
Image Credits- SBS
Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee
Gu Won loses his powers upon meeting Do Hee, and they enter a fake marriage through a contract, but a romance starts blooming between them
Image Credits- SBS
Fake marriage trope
Song Kang, born on April 23, 1994, is a well-known South Korean actor
Image Credits- Song Kang’s Instagram
Who is Song Kang
He has taken on significant lead roles in television series such as Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Nevertheless, and Forecasting Love and Weather
Image Credits- Song Kang’s Instagram
Song Kang’s other roles
Kim Yoo Jung, born on September 22, 1999, is a South Korean actress. She began her career as a model for a confectionery brand at the age of four
Image Credits- Kim Yoo Jung’s Instagram
Who is Kim Yoo Jung?
She is recognized for her roles in Love in the Moonlight, Clean with Passion for Now, Backstreet Rookie, Lovers of the Red Sky, and 20th Century Girl
Image Credits- Kim Yoo Jung’s Instagram
Kim Yoo Jung’s other roles