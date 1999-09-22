Heading 3

 Pratyusha Dash

November 5, 2023

Entertainment

Know the K-drama:
My Demon

My Demon is a fantasy romantic comedy
 K-drama

Image Credits- SBS

Genre

My Demon is scheduled to release on November 24, and will air every Fridays and Saturdays at 10 PM KST

Image Credits- SBS

Release Date

The story follows the demon-like heiress Do Do Hee, who lacks trust in others, and the charming yet mysterious Jung Gu Won. After Jung Gu Won loses his powers, they enter into a contractual marriage

Image Credits- SBS

Plot

Song Kang plays Jung Gu Won, a charming demon who makes dangerous yet sweet deals with desperate people, holding their souls as collateral

Image Credits- SBS

Song Kang as Jung Gu Won

Kim Yoo Jung will take on the role of Do Do Hee, a chaebol heiress from the Mirae Group who has issues trusting people and unexpectedly finds herself falling in love with a demon

Image Credits- SBS

Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee

Gu Won loses his powers upon meeting Do Hee, and they enter a fake marriage through a contract, but a romance starts blooming between them

Image Credits- SBS

Fake marriage trope

Song Kang, born on April 23, 1994, is a well-known South Korean actor

Image Credits- Song Kang’s Instagram

Who is Song Kang

He has taken on significant lead roles in television series such as Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Nevertheless, and Forecasting Love and Weather

Image Credits- Song Kang’s Instagram

Song Kang’s other roles

Kim Yoo Jung, born on September 22, 1999, is a South Korean actress. She began her career as a model for a confectionery brand at the age of four

Image Credits- Kim Yoo Jung’s Instagram

Who is Kim Yoo Jung?

She is recognized for her roles in Love in the Moonlight, Clean with Passion for Now, Backstreet Rookie, Lovers of the Red Sky, and 20th Century Girl

Image Credits- Kim Yoo Jung’s Instagram

Kim Yoo Jung’s other roles

