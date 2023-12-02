Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBER 3, 2023

Entertainment

Know the K-drama: Welcome To Samdalri

The upcoming healing K-drama is going to be a romantic comedy

 Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram

Genre

It is slated to premiere on JTBC on December 2, 2023, with subsequent episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at the 10:30 PM KST, 7:00 PM IST

 Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram

Release date

In India the upcoming K-drama will be available on Netflix

 Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram

Where to watch

Welcome to Samdalri follows Jo Yong Pil, devoted to protecting his Jeju Island hometown. In contrast, his childhood friend Jo Sam Dal strives to leave Samdal for a new life in Seoul

 Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram

Plot

Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of Jo Yong Pil  portraying a man dedicated to safeguarding his Jeju Island hometown and its residents throughout his life

 Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram

Ji Chang Wook as Jo Yong Pil

Shin Hye Sun plays Jo Sam Dal, a childhood friend of Jo Yong Pil. Unlike Jo Yong Pil, who stays content in their hometown, Jo Sam Dal is on a mission to move to Seoul

 Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram

Shin Hye Sun as Jo Sam Dal

Kang Mina plays Jo Hae Dal, Jo Sam Dal's younger sister. After moving to Seoul, she married young but tragically became a single parent when her husband passed away in a car accident before their daughter was born

 Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram

Kang Mina as Jo Hae Dal

The upcoming K-drama is set in the countryside and promises a subtle and sweet storyline adding to the healing K-drama experience

 Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram

Healing K-drama

Ji Chang Wook is a South Korean actor and singer. He had notable lead roles in Healer, Suspicious Partner, Backstreet Rookie, Lovestruck in the City, The Sound of Magic, and The Worst of Evil

 Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram

More about Ji Chang Wook

Shin Hye Sun, a South Korean actress, made her debut in the television series School 2013. She has gained recognition for her leading roles in K-dramas such as Still 17, The Hymn of Death, Angel's Last Mission: Love, and Mr. Queen

 Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram

More about Shin Hye Sun

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here