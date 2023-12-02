Know the K-drama: Welcome To Samdalri

The upcoming healing K-drama is going to be a romantic comedy
Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram
Genre
It is slated to premiere on JTBC on December 2, 2023, with subsequent episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at the 10:30 PM KST, 7:00 PM IST
Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram
Release date
In India the upcoming K-drama will be available on Netflix
Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram
Where to watch
Welcome to Samdalri follows Jo Yong Pil, devoted to protecting his Jeju Island hometown. In contrast, his childhood friend Jo Sam Dal strives to leave Samdal for a new life in Seoul
Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram
Plot
Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of Jo Yong Pil portraying a man dedicated to safeguarding his Jeju Island hometown and its residents throughout his life
Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram
Ji Chang Wook as Jo Yong Pil
Shin Hye Sun plays Jo Sam Dal, a childhood friend of Jo Yong Pil. Unlike Jo Yong Pil, who stays content in their hometown, Jo Sam Dal is on a mission to move to Seoul
Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram
Shin Hye Sun as Jo Sam Dal
Kang Mina plays Jo Hae Dal, Jo Sam Dal's younger sister. After moving to Seoul, she married young but tragically became a single parent when her husband passed away in a car accident before their daughter was born
Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram
Kang Mina as Jo Hae Dal
The upcoming K-drama is set in the countryside and promises a subtle and sweet storyline adding to the healing K-drama experience
Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram
Healing K-drama
Ji Chang Wook is a South Korean actor and singer. He had notable lead roles in Healer, Suspicious Partner, Backstreet Rookie, Lovestruck in the City, The Sound of Magic, and The Worst of Evil
Image Credits- JTBC’s Instagram
More about Ji Chang Wook
Shin Hye Sun, a South Korean actress, made her debut in the television series School 2013. She has gained recognition for her leading roles in K-dramas such as Still 17, The Hymn of Death, Angel's Last Mission: Love, and Mr. Queen