Know The Story of Park's Marriage Contract
A time-slip romance drama about a contractual marriage between Kang Tae Ha and Park Yeon Woo, who time-travels from 19th-century Joseon to present-day
Image: MBC’s Instagram
The Story of Park's Marriage Contract
Bae In Hyuk is set to take on a dual role as celibate Kang Tae Ha and the husband of Lee Se Young in the Joseon Era
Image: MBC’s Instagram
Bae In Hyuk as Kang Tae Ha
Bae In Hyuk is a South Korean actor who embarked on his acting journey in 2019, making his debut with the short web movie Love Buzz
Image: Bae In Hyuk’s Instagram
Bae In Hyuk debut role
He is recognized for his roles in television dramas like My Roommate Is a Gumiho, At a Distance, Spring Is Green, Why Her, and Cheer Up
Image: Bae In Hyuk’s Instagram
Popular roles
The main story unfolds as Park Yeon Woo, a woman from the Joseon Dynasty, miraculously survives a near-fatal incident and awakens in 2023 with a 19th-century mindset
Image: MBC’s Instagram
Lee Se Young as Park Yeon Woo
Lee Se Young kick-started her career as a child actress in 1997 and gained recognition for her roles in films like When I Turned Nine, Lovely Rivals, and The Wonder Years
Image: Lee Se Young’s Instagram
Lee Se Young’s debut role
She is known for her roles in Hit The Top, A Korean Odyssey, The Crowned Clown, Doctor John, Memorist, The Red Sleeve, and The Law Cafe
Image: Lee Se Young’s Instagram
Popular roles
Joo Hyun Young brilliantly brings the character of Sa Wol to life, who serves as Park Yeon Woo's handmaid and friend
Image: MBC’s Instagram
Joo Hyun Young as Sa Wol
Her recognition soared with her appearances on the comedy-variety show SNL Korea in 2021 and her role in the television series Extraordinary Attorney Woo in 2022
Image: Joo Hyun Young’s Instagram
Joo Hyun Young’s popular roles
Image: MBC’s Instagram
He plays the playful and fun-loving half-brother of Kang Tae Ha and the third-generation heir of a Korean chaebol
Yoo Seon Ho as Kang Tae Min
Image: Yoo Seon Ho’ Instagram
Best known for his appearance on Produce 101 and in the drama Under the Queen's Umbrella, he's also been a part of the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night since 2022
Yoo Seon Ho’s popular roles