Know the top K-dramas of Bae Suzy
Born on October 10, 1994, Bae Suzy is a versatile talent hailing from South Korea, excelling as a singer, actress, and model
Image credits- Bae Suzy’s Instagram
Bae Suzy
Debuting in 2010 with the Chinese-Korean group Miss A, Bae Suzy, under JYP and AQ Entertainment, kicked off her idol career with the single Bad Girl Good Girl
Image credits- Netflix
Miss A
Bae Suzy ventured into acting with her debut role in the 2011 series Dream High
Image credits- KBS2
First K-drama
Bae Suzy went on to star in multiple popular K-dramas ahead of her ever-growing career
Image credits- Bae Suzy’s Instagram
Popular K-dramas
A young woman foresees grim events in her dreams, and a prosecutor strives to prevent these nightmares from becoming a reality. Bae Suzy starred alongside Lee Jong Suk in the lead role of this fantasy thriller drama
Image credits- SBS TV
While You Were Sleeping
Two childhood sweethearts are separated by circumstances, but fate intervenes years later when they find themselves brought together while working on a documentary. Bae Suzy starred in this beautifully heartbreaking series with Kim Woo Bin
Image credits- KBS2
Uncontrollably Fond
A stuntman, entangled in a tragic airplane crash, stumbles upon a national corruption scandal during the aftermath. She stars here with Lee Seung Gi in the lead role
Image credits- SBS TV
Vagabond
Seo Dal Mi (Bae Suzy) aspires to be Korea's version of Steve Jobs. With her genius first love, an investor, and a business insider supporting her, the realization of her dream might be within reach
Image credits- tvN
Start Up
A seemingly innocent lie turns Yumi's (Bae Suzy) world upside down, propelling her into a new life as Anna and forcing her to navigate through a web of uncertainties
Image credits- Coupang Play
Anna
Click Here
Image credits- Netflix Korea
Although not aired yet, DOONA! is a highly anticipated K-drama that tells the love story of a mysterious former K-pop idol played by Bae Suzy, and an ordinary college student played by Yang Se Jong
DOONA!