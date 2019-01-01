Heading 3

The Wooga Squad has to be one of the most famous groups of friends in the K-pop and K-drama world. Consisting of both Korean actors and singers, it screams talent and chaos

Source: Kakao TV

Actor Park Seo Joon formed the group by introducing his friends Park Hyung Sik, BTS' V, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy

Members

Source: Cho Yoon Woo Instagram

Park Seo Joon met Park Hyung Sik and BTS' V on the set of the K-drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Later, he introduced them to his two other close friends: Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy

How Did The Group Come Into Existence?

Source: Park Seo Joon Instagram

The five-member squad is the ultimate favourite among K-pop and K-drama fans due to its composition. Moreover, their friendship and adorable moments make them more likeable among the fans

Fan Reaction

Source: HYBE

Here's what you need to know more about the Wooga Squad members

Introducing The Wooga Squad

Source: Choi Woo Shik Instagram

V, the youngest member of BTS, has been a part of the Wooga Squad since his appearance on Hwarang. Additionally, they often use social media to compliment BTS' music and live performances

Kim Taehyung aka BTS' V

Source: V Instagram

Park Seo Joon, a renowned Korean drama actor, is widely recognized for his superb acting skills, particularly in romantic-comedy dramas. He is set to make his Hollywood debut with The Marvels

Park Seo Joon

Source: Park Seo Joon Instagram

Park Hyung Sik is a well-known South Korean actor and a K-pop idol. He has delivered remarkable performances on television, starring in some of the most acclaimed K-dramas

Park Hyung Sik

Source: Park Hyung Sik Instagram

Choi Woo Shik gained worldwide recognition for his leading performance in the popular movie Parasite in 2019. He was showered with affection by numerous fans and his fellow members of the Wooga Squad

Choi Woo Shik

Source: Choi Woo Shik Instagram

Peakboy reunited with the other four members in a hilarious guest appearance on his 2021 single "Gyopo Hairstyle," showcasing their unique personalities and strong friendship

Peakboy

Source: Peakboy Instagram

