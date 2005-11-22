Know VCHA: JYP Ent's global girl group
VCHA is a global girl group managed under JYP Entertainment, the South Korean agency, and Republic Records in the USA. The group was formed through a project called A2K (America2Korea)
About VCHA
VCHA comes from the Korean word 비춰. As the name suggests, it means to shine the light or illuminate. The group wants to give light to fans around the world amid the darkness
Meaning behind the name VCHA
A six-member group that consists of Lexi, Kendall, Kaylee, KG, Savanna, and Camila. Members are from either American or Canadian nationalities. With one of them being Korean-American
VCHA Members
Lexi whose full name is Lexus Vang is an American citizen. She was born on November 22, 2005. She was the first member to be revealed
About Lexi
KG whose real name is Kiera Grace holds an American nationality. She was born on June 17, 2007. She was the second member to be introduced to the lineup
About KG
Camila whose full name is Camila Ribeaux Valdes is a Canadian citizen. She was born on August 10, 2005. She was the third member to be revealed
About Camila
Savanna whose full name is Savanna Collins is also an American native. She was born on June 26, 2006. She was the fourth member to be revealed
About Savanna
Kaylee whose full name is Kaylee Lee is of Korean-American nationality. She was born on November 2009. She was the fifth member to be added. She is the youngest in VCHA
About Kaylee
Kendall whose full name is Kendall Ebeling has an American nationality. She was born on June 1, 2006, and the last member to be revealed
About Kendall
The group recently released its pre-debut single called SeVit (NEW LIGHT) on September 22. They have also released a music video for Y.O.Universe
VCHA pre-debut releases