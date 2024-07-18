Heading 3

Know who's playing Villain in SRK's King


Shah Rukh Khan made his Massive comeback in 2023 with back-to-back three releases 

Shah Rukh Khan 

However, fans are disappointed as they won't be able to see any SRK movies released in 2024

No film in 2024 

Meanwhile, the actor has planned his upcoming big spectacle that can storm the box office with magical numbers 

 What's Next? 

As reported earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's next movie is titled King 

 King 

The movie will mark the big-screen debut of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan 

 Suhana Khan's debut 

Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan is locked to play the main villain in the SRK-Suhana starrer action film 

 Who's the Villain? 

The movie will feature a multi-villain arc. Casting for other parts is currently underway

 Multiple Villains 

Sujoy Ghosh is set to direct this big-budget spectacle while Sidharth Anand will oversee the action of the movie 

 Director 

Producers

It will be bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Sidharth Anand's Marflix Pictures

Shooting 

The movie is scheduled to go on the floors by November 2024. It is likely to be released in late 2025 or early 2026 

