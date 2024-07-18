Heading 3
Know who's playing Villain in SRK's King
Shah Rukh Khan made his Massive comeback in 2023 with back-to-back three releases
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
However, fans are disappointed as they won't be able to see any SRK movies released in 2024
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
No film in 2024
Meanwhile, the actor has planned his upcoming big spectacle that can storm the box office with magical numbers
What's Next?
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
As reported earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's next movie is titled King
King
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The movie will mark the big-screen debut of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan's debut
Image: Suhana Khan's Instagram
Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan is locked to play the main villain in the SRK-Suhana starrer action film
Who's the Villain?
Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram
The movie will feature a multi-villain arc. Casting for other parts is currently underway
Multiple Villains
Image: Suhana Khan's Instagram
Sujoy Ghosh is set to direct this big-budget spectacle while Sidharth Anand will oversee the action of the movie
Director
Image: Sujoy Ghosh's Instagram
Producers
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
It will be bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Sidharth Anand's Marflix Pictures
Shooting
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The movie is scheduled to go on the floors by November 2024. It is likely to be released in late 2025 or early 2026
