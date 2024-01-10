Heading 3

Know your Deepika character in zodiac

Fierce Aries, you're all fire and passion, much like Leela's untamed spirit and fearless love

Aries - Leela (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela)

Reliable Taurus, your strength lies in care and resilience, just as Piku balances life with a tender yet tough spirit

Taurus - Piku (Piku)

Gemini, your duality reflects Naina's transformation from a shy girl to an adventurous soul

Gemini - Naina (YJHD)

Emotional and deep, Cancer, you resonate with Meera's heartfelt journey and enduring connections

Cancer - Meera (Love Aaj Kal)

Leo, with a flair for drama and charm, you're the life of every party, much like Veronica's magnetic presence

Leo - Veronica (Cocktail)

Methodical Virgo, like Tara, you're all about the meaningful quest, seeking truth and self-discovery

Virgo - Tara (Tamasha)

Intense Scorpio, you share Mohini's allure and depth, captivating all with mysterious charm

Scorpio - Mohini (Happy New Year)

Dedicated Capricorn, like Shanti, you embody ambition and grace, with a timeless aura that never fades

Capricorn - Shanti (Om Shanti Om)

Aquarius, innovative and bold, your uniqueness reflects Deepika's character in Pathaan, showing strength in every endeavor

Aquarius - Ruby (Pathaan)

Dreamy Pisces, you are poetry in motion, much like Mastani's ethereal love and warrior spirit

Pisces - Mastani (Bajirao Mastani)

