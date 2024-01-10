Heading 3
JANUARY 10, 2024
Know your Deepika character in zodiac
Fierce Aries, you're all fire and passion, much like Leela's untamed spirit and fearless love
Aries - Leela (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela)
Reliable Taurus, your strength lies in care and resilience, just as Piku balances life with a tender yet tough spirit
Taurus - Piku (Piku)
Gemini, your duality reflects Naina's transformation from a shy girl to an adventurous soul
Gemini - Naina (YJHD)
Emotional and deep, Cancer, you resonate with Meera's heartfelt journey and enduring connections
Cancer - Meera (Love Aaj Kal)
Leo, with a flair for drama and charm, you're the life of every party, much like Veronica's magnetic presence
Leo - Veronica (Cocktail)
Methodical Virgo, like Tara, you're all about the meaningful quest, seeking truth and self-discovery
Virgo - Tara (Tamasha)
Intense Scorpio, you share Mohini's allure and depth, captivating all with mysterious charm
Scorpio - Mohini (Happy New Year)
Dedicated Capricorn, like Shanti, you embody ambition and grace, with a timeless aura that never fades
Capricorn - Shanti (Om Shanti Om)
Aquarius, innovative and bold, your uniqueness reflects Deepika's character in Pathaan, showing strength in every endeavor
Aquarius - Ruby (Pathaan)
Dreamy Pisces, you are poetry in motion, much like Mastani's ethereal love and warrior spirit
Pisces - Mastani (Bajirao Mastani)
