April 18, 2022

Kobe & Vanessa Bryant:
Through the years

First meet

Image: Kobe Bryant Instagram

Kobe first met Vanessa Urbieta Cornejo Laine on the set of a music video in 1999, when he was 20 and she was just 17 and still in high school

After a sweet first date at Disneyland, the two quickly fell in love. They got engaged when Vanessa turned 18, and then married on April 18, 2001

Image: Kobe Bryant Instagram

First date

Two people were noticeably missing from the couple's big day. Bryant's parents, Joe and Pamela Bryant , skipped out on the occasion because they did not approve of the union

Kobe's parents disapproval

Image: Kobe Bryant Instagram

The then-newlyweds continued to build their relationship and welcomed their first daughter, Natalia. The arrival of the baby girl helped mend the relationship between Kobe and his parents

Image: Getty Images

Welcomes first child

Image: Getty Images

In 2003, Bryant pled not guilty to felony sexual assault after a 19-year-old accused him of rape. Bryant claimed the encounter was consensual and apologized to the woman

Felony sexual assault

Image: Kobe Bryant Instagram

Kobe opened up later about rebuilding his relationship after the scandal. He said it required solidarity between the couple when it came to working through those difficult moments

Rebuilding their relationship

Image: Kobe Bryant Instagram

Despite their turbulent beginnings, the Bryants went on to welcome three more daughters after Natalia: Gianna, Bianka and Capri

Addition to the family

Image: Kobe Bryant Instagram

After retiring from Basketball, with extra free time on his hands, Kobe embarked on his new chapter by spending more time with his loved ones

Halloween with family

Image: Getty Images

Vanessa stood by her husband as he won his first Oscar in 2018 for best animated short for Dear Basketball, a film he wrote and narrated about his retirement from the league

Oscar winner

Image: Getty Images

Four days after the crash, Vanessa posted a moving tribute to her husband and daughter on Instagram, thanking fans for the outpouring of support during the family's "horrific time."

Vanessa's moving tribute

