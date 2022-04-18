Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 18, 2022
Kobe & Vanessa Bryant:
Through the years
First meet
Image: Kobe Bryant Instagram
Kobe first met Vanessa Urbieta Cornejo Laine on the set of a music video in 1999, when he was 20 and she was just 17 and still in high school
After a sweet first date at Disneyland, the two quickly fell in love. They got engaged when Vanessa turned 18, and then married on April 18, 2001
Image: Kobe Bryant Instagram
First date
Two people were noticeably missing from the couple's big day. Bryant's parents, Joe and Pamela Bryant , skipped out on the occasion because they did not approve of the union
Kobe's parents disapproval
Image: Kobe Bryant Instagram
The then-newlyweds continued to build their relationship and welcomed their first daughter, Natalia. The arrival of the baby girl helped mend the relationship between Kobe and his parents
Image: Getty Images
Welcomes first child
Image: Getty Images
In 2003, Bryant pled not guilty to felony sexual assault after a 19-year-old accused him of rape. Bryant claimed the encounter was consensual and apologized to the woman
Felony sexual assault
Image: Kobe Bryant Instagram
Kobe opened up later about rebuilding his relationship after the scandal. He said it required solidarity between the couple when it came to working through those difficult moments
Rebuilding their relationship
Image: Kobe Bryant Instagram
Despite their turbulent beginnings, the Bryants went on to welcome three more daughters after Natalia: Gianna, Bianka and Capri
Addition to the family
Image: Kobe Bryant Instagram
After retiring from Basketball, with extra free time on his hands, Kobe embarked on his new chapter by spending more time with his loved ones
Halloween with family
Image: Getty Images
Vanessa stood by her husband as he won his first Oscar in 2018 for best animated short for Dear Basketball, a film he wrote and narrated about his retirement from the league
Oscar winner
Image: Getty Images
Four days after the crash, Vanessa posted a moving tribute to her husband and daughter on Instagram, thanking fans for the outpouring of support during the family's "horrific time."
Vanessa's moving tribute
