Heading 3
Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 1: 10 revelations
Pinkvilla Desk
JULY 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
On the episode, Alia revealed that Ranbir and she had lunch together before their wedding and shook hands for the last time as boyfriend and girlfriend.
The handshake before wedding
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
It was also revealed that Ranbir had visited the sets of Student of The Year and that’s when he had jokingly asked Karan Johar if he should marry Alia.
Ranbir’s question to Karan
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir popped the question to her at Masaai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, which happens to be one of their favorite places. She said she was mind-blown with Ranbir’s planning.
Ranbir’s proposal to Alia
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia talked about how she and Ranbir took a flight together for a workshop for Brahmastra, and that is where everything started, and the lovebirds started ‘vibing’ together.
The flight together
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranveer Singh was asked what advice he would like to give Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actor said, “Enjoy the little things”.
Ranveer Singh’s advice
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia also revealed that she is good friends with both of Ranbir Kapoor’s exes.
Alia on Ranbir’s exes
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
It was also revealed that Ranveer Singh shared his opinions on and suggested what jewellery Alia should wear on her Haldi day.
Ranveer on Alia’s jewellery
While Ranveer has Deepika’s contact number saved as ‘Baby’ with a baby emoji and pink heart emojis, Ranbir’s number is saved as ‘Husband’ with a red heart emoji on Alia’s phone.
Contact names for partners
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors apparently have nicknames for each other. While Alia calls Ranveer Tutu, he calls her Lulu.
Ranveer-Alia’s nicknames
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia also shared that Ranbir and her relationship-philosophy is engraved on her engagement ring. She said that it reads ‘Mrs Hipster’ and that each letter stands for something.
Ranbir-Alia’s relationship philosophy
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kartik to Disha Celebrity dog parents