Korean actor Kim Young Dae's top roles
Kim Young Dae is a South Korean actor and model who made his official debut in the web drama Secret Crushes: Special Edition, which was produced by WHYNOT MEDIA
Image credits- Kim Young Dae's official Instagram
About Kim Young Dae
Oh Nam Joo, portrayed by Kim Young Dae in Extraordinary You, started as a confident high school heartthrob but later revealed layers of insecurity and personal growth, making him a complex and relatable character
Image credits- MBC TV
Extraordinary You
Kim Young Dae portrayed Joo Seok Hoon in all 3 seasons. Seok Hoon is a talented pianist caught in a web of complex family dynamics and power struggles, and his journey is marked by vulnerability and resilience throughout
Image credits- SBS TV
Penthouse: War in Life
A love story between top star Gong Tae Sung and Oh Han Byul, the PR team leader at Starforce Entertainment, marked by a love-hate dynamic
Shooting Stars
Image credits- tvN
After the crown princess's death, a young Korean king prohibited marriage in the Joseon Dynasty. Swindler So Rang seizes the opportunity to impersonate the late crown princess, profiting from the situation
The Forbidden Marriage
Image credits- MBC TV
Moon In The Day
Image credits- ENA
This is not just a typical love story; it's a romance thriller. It revolves around a man trapped in time and a woman with a fluid existence, delving into conflicts that span both the past and the present
Because I Want No Loss depicts the story of a woman who fakes a marriage to avoid losses, and a man becomes her fake husband, driven by a sense of responsibility and the desire to prevent harm
Image credits- Kim Yong Dae’s Instagram
Because I Want No Loss
A crime novelist weds a divorce lawyer under an unusual condition: if he's unfaithful, he faces a deadly consequence. When she suspects him of infidelity, murder becomes her unsettling plan
Image credits- KBS2
Cheat On Me, if You Can
The web series centers on five first-year students and their experiences, both on and off campus. It aims to raise awareness about gender-related challenges and issues
It’s Okay To Be Sensitive
Image credits- Naver TV cast
While Kim Young Dae's cameo in the series was brief, it left a lasting impression and was cherished by many fans who were thrilled to see the actor. Moon Ga Young reciprocated with a cameo in Shooting Stars, further cementing their friendship
Image credits- tvN
True Beauty