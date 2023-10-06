Heading 3
Pratyusha Dash
Entertainment
OCTOBER 06, 2023
Korean actor Wi Ha Joon’s K-dramas
Wi Ha Joon was born on August 5, 1991, in Soan-myeon, Wando County
About Wi Ha Joon
Image credits- Wi Ha Joon’s Instagram
Wi Ha Joon made his acting debut in 2012, starring in the short film Peace in Them. He officially debuted in the 2015 movie Coin Locker Girl
Debut role
Image credits- Wi Ha Joon’s Instagram
When a single career woman reunites with her best friend's younger brother, who has just returned from three years of working abroad, their attempts to reconnect blossom into romance
Something in the Rain
Image credits-JTBC
A talented writer, also the youngest editor-in-chief at his publishing company, becomes entangled in the life of a former copywriter desperate for a job
Romance Is A Bonus Book
Image credits-tvN
At the age of 37, Dae Young, on the brink of divorce with Da Jung, inexplicably finds himself inhabiting his 18-year-old body
18 Again
Image credits- JTBC
Hundreds of financially struggling contestants accept an invitation to participate in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes turn out to be deadly
Squid Game
Image credits- Netflix
Su Yeol, a skilled police officer, utilizes his abilities to enrich himself through questionable means. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when the mysterious fanatic K makes an appearance
Bad and Crazy
Image credits-tvN
Three sisters find themselves entangled in a major incident, pitted against the wealthiest family in the nation
Little Women
Image credits- tvN
A husband and wife, both detectives, volunteer to undertake a perilous mission to thwart a drug trafficking organization
The Worst of Evil
Image credits- Disney+
In 1945 Gyeongseong, a group of young people, focused on their survival, face a monster born from human greed, prompting reflections on humanity
Gyeongseong Creature
Image credits- Netflix
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.