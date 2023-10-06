Heading 3

Korean actor Wi Ha Joon’s K-dramas

Wi Ha Joon was born on August 5, 1991, in Soan-myeon, Wando County

About Wi Ha Joon

Wi Ha Joon made his acting debut in 2012, starring in the short film Peace in Them. He officially debuted in the 2015 movie Coin Locker Girl

Debut role

When a single career woman reunites with her best friend's younger brother, who has just returned from three years of working abroad, their attempts to reconnect blossom into romance

Something in the Rain

A talented writer, also the youngest editor-in-chief at his publishing company, becomes entangled in the life of a former copywriter desperate for a job

Romance Is A Bonus Book

At the age of 37, Dae Young, on the brink of divorce with Da Jung, inexplicably finds himself inhabiting his 18-year-old body

18 Again

Hundreds of financially struggling contestants accept an invitation to participate in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes turn out to be deadly

Squid Game

Su Yeol, a skilled police officer, utilizes his abilities to enrich himself through questionable means. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when the mysterious fanatic K makes an appearance

Bad and Crazy

Three sisters find themselves entangled in a major incident, pitted against the wealthiest family in the nation

Little Women

A husband and wife, both detectives, volunteer to undertake a perilous mission to thwart a drug trafficking organization

The Worst of Evil

In 1945 Gyeongseong, a group of young people, focused on their survival, face a monster born from human greed, prompting reflections on humanity

Gyeongseong Creature

