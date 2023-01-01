Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

November 17, 2023

Entertainment

Korean actors:
Double leads in 2023 

The lead in 'The Matchmakers' and 'Destined with You,' stealing hearts with his charming performances

Image source- JTBC

Rowoon

Took on the lead roles in 'My Perfect Stranger' and 'Delightfully Deceitful,' showcasing his versatility in two captivating dramas

Image source- KBS2

Kim Dong Wook

Dazzled audiences as the main character in both 'The Joseon Attorney' and 'Bloodhounds,' proving his acting skills

Image source- Netflix

Woo Do Hwan

Played lead roles in 'Twinkling Watermelon' and 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse,' leaving a lasting impression with his charismatic performances

Image source- Netflix

Ryeoun

Delivered powerful performances as the lead in both 'The Good Bad Mother' and 'My Dearest,' earning appreciation for her compelling portrayals

Image source- JTBC

Ahn Eun Jin

Showcased talent in 'Alchemy of Souls' and 'Moving,' taking on lead roles in two distinct yet captivating dramas

Image source- Disney+

Go Youn Jung

Charmed audiences in 'Alchemy of Souls' and 'My Lovely Liar' with compelling lead performances, leaving a lasting impact in both dramas

Image source- tvN

Hwang Min Hyun

Took on lead roles in 'Not Others' and 'The Kidnapping Day,' showcasing his acting prowess and leaving a memorable mark in both dramas

Image source- ENA

Park Sung Hoon

Played the lead in 'Dr. Romantic 3' and 'A Time Called You,' demonstrating his acting skills and earning praise for his compelling performances in both shows

Image source- Netflix

Ahn Hyo Seop

Starred as the lead in two dramas, 'Dr. Romantic 3' and 'Call It Love,' captivating audiences with her versatile and heartfelt performances

Image source- SBS

Lee Sung Kyung

