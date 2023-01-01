Korean actors:
Double leads in 2023
The lead in 'The Matchmakers' and 'Destined with You,' stealing hearts with his charming performances
Image source- JTBC
Rowoon
Took on the lead roles in 'My Perfect Stranger' and 'Delightfully Deceitful,' showcasing his versatility in two captivating dramas
Image source- KBS2
Kim Dong Wook
Dazzled audiences as the main character in both 'The Joseon Attorney' and 'Bloodhounds,' proving his acting skills
Image source- Netflix
Woo Do Hwan
Played lead roles in 'Twinkling Watermelon' and 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse,' leaving a lasting impression with his charismatic performances
Image source- Netflix
Ryeoun
Delivered powerful performances as the lead in both 'The Good Bad Mother' and 'My Dearest,' earning appreciation for her compelling portrayals
Image source- JTBC
Ahn Eun Jin
Showcased talent in 'Alchemy of Souls' and 'Moving,' taking on lead roles in two distinct yet captivating dramas
Image source- Disney+
Go Youn Jung
Charmed audiences in 'Alchemy of Souls' and 'My Lovely Liar' with compelling lead performances, leaving a lasting impact in both dramas
Image source- tvN
Hwang Min Hyun
Took on lead roles in 'Not Others' and 'The Kidnapping Day,' showcasing his acting prowess and leaving a memorable mark in both dramas
Image source- ENA
Park Sung Hoon
Played the lead in 'Dr. Romantic 3' and 'A Time Called You,' demonstrating his acting skills and earning praise for his compelling performances in both shows
Image source- Netflix
Ahn Hyo Seop
Starred as the lead in two dramas, 'Dr. Romantic 3' and 'Call It Love,' captivating audiences with her versatile and heartfelt performances
Image source- SBS
Lee Sung Kyung